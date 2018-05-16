Product Description
- Becocleanse Plus 135ml
- BecoCleanse® Plus with its natural composition, helps to restore nasal breathing. Mineral richness that makes all the difference.
- - Thanks to a specific production process, BecoCleanse® Plus preserves the richness of minerals and trace elements of the seawater.
- - BecoCleanse® Plus is made of 100% seawater.
- - BecoCleanse® Plus does not impair the functioning of nasal mucosa.
- Why Choose BecoCleanse® Plus?
- BecoCleanse® Plus helps to wash away germs and dust. 100% natural, preservative free, BecoCleanse® Plus does not have habit forming effect.
- - Safe for use during pregnancy and while breastfeeding.
- - 100% natural
- - Proven efficacy
- - Nasal tip specially adapted and no propellant gas: respects nasal fossae anatomy.
- BecoCleanse® Plus effectively cleanses nasal passages and helps to restore nasal breathing.
- BecoCleanse® Plus relieves nasal congestion and reduces nasal swelling due to colds, allergic rhinitis and sinusitis.
- It helps to speed the resolution of nasal symptoms associated with colds or allergic rhinitis (dust, pets, pollen allergies).
- Congestion Relief
- Cold Relief
- Scientifically Proven
- + Relief for Blocked Nose
- Helps relieve nasal congestion from colds & sinusitis
- Speeds up relief of nasal symptoms
- Helps eliminate nasal viruses, bacteria & allergens
- 100% Sea Water
- Sterile and preservatives free
- Gas propellant free
- Pack size: 135ML
Information
Ingredients
100% Natural, Undiluted and Hypertonic Seawater Solution (equivalent to 22 g/l of total Mineral Salts)
Preparation and Usage
- Consult instructions for use.
- Safe for use during pregnancy and while breastfeeding.
- Recommended Use:
- For adults and children from 6 years old.
- In cases of blocked nose due to allergic rhinitis, cold and sinusitis:
- - 1 to 3 second spray in each nostril
- 2 to 3 times a day, up to 6 times a day.
- - Can be used for long term, up to 2 months in case of chronic rhinosinusitis & allergic rhinitis.
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Warnings
- Keep out of sight and reach of children.
- Medical device.
Distributor address
- Omega Pharma Ltd.,
- 1st Floor,
- 32 Vauxhall Bridge Road,
- London,
- SW1V 2SA,
- UK.
Return to
- Omega Pharma Ltd.,
- 1st Floor,
- 32 Vauxhall Bridge Road,
- London,
- SW1V 2SA,
- UK.
Net Contents
135ml
Safety information
Keep out of sight and reach of children. Medical device.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.