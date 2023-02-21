We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Dead Man's Fingers White Rum 70Cl

5(3)Write a review
image 1 of Dead Man's Fingers White Rum 70Cl
£20.00
£28.57/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Dead Man's Fingers White Rum 70Cl
  • Dead Man's Fingers White Rum has hints of vanilla and tropical fruit, perfect for making Daiquiris and Mojitos. Alternately, for something refreshing and simple, pour over ice, add cola and garnish with a wedge of lime. Now sit back, relax and enjoy.
  • Inside the Rum and Crab Shack, a famous seafood joint in St Ives, Cornwall; and feeling suitably liberated from the tyranny of convention, a spiced rum was born; Dead Man's Fingers. Dead Man's Fingers rejected crusty old tradition in favour of flavours new; unusual flavours like Cornish Saffron cake and Pedro Ximénez ice cream were encouraged to get all close and personal with nutmeg, vanilla and a hint of orange. The result was a unique Spiced Rum that's not only delicious sipped neat but also plays well with others - that subtle orange back-note making it a better mixer for a more diverse range of cocktails.
  • Dimensions empty 233 x 92 x 92 mm
  • Weight Filled 1,315.050 G
  • 243 mm
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Dead Man's Fingers White Rum has hints of vanilla and tropical fruit, perfect for making Daiquiris and Mojitos

Alcohol Units

26.3

ABV

37.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Halewood Artisanal Spirits Plc,
  • First Floor, Tennyson House,
  • 159 - 165 Great Portland Street,
  • London,
  • W1W 5PA.

Return to

  • Halewood Artisanal Spirits Plc,
  • First Floor, Tennyson House,
  • 159 - 165 Great Portland Street,
  • London,
  • W1W 5PA.
  • www.deadmansfingers.com

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Wow! Completely blown away by the taste

5 stars

I’m normally a Bacardi only white rum drinker but having tasted this recently as an alternative I was blown away with the superior taste & say it is far better than Bacardi or any of the other cheaper white rums on the market. I am now a total convert to this brand & so glad it is available in Tesco.

Great tasting white rum

5 stars

We had friends over at the weekend and it made the best mojito drinks ever! My hubby loved it with Coke and ice. Heading for bottle no.2!

Brilliant for making cocktails & love the packagin

5 stars

Brilliant for making cocktails & love the packaging!

