Dead Man's Fingers White Rum 70Cl

I’m normally a Bacardi only white rum drinker but having tasted this recently as an alternative I was blown away with the superior taste & say it is far better than Bacardi or any of the other cheaper white rums on the market. I am now a total convert to this brand & so glad it is available in Tesco.
Great tasting white rum
We had friends over at the weekend and it made the best mojito drinks ever! My hubby loved it with Coke and ice. Heading for bottle no.2!
Brilliant for making cocktails & love the packaging!