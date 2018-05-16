Inflatable Christmas Tree Ring Toss
New
- Enjoy some family fun with this inflatable Christmas Tree Ring Toss. Who will be the winner and mount their rings on top of the tree. Includes one Inflatable Christmas Tree and Three Inflatable Rings.
- H20cm x W16.5cm x D5cm
- Inflatable hat & 3 rings
Information
Warnings
- WARNING! Not suitable for children under 3 years. Contains small parts which may cause a choking. Adult Supervision recommended. Only use in an open area. Do not aim at eyes or face
Lower age limit
3 Years
Safety information
WARNING! Not suitable for children under 3 years. Contains small parts which may cause a choking. Adult Supervision recommended. Only use in an open area. Do not aim at eyes or face
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.