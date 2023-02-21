Akedo Verses Pack

The Legends of Akedo are back and ready for some Elemental Battle Action! Introducing the Legends of Akedo Powerstorm! Boosted with Elemental Powers, the Akedo Warriors are battle-ready with new Weapons, Fighting Styles and Game Play! There are 42 new Warrior Figures to collect throughout the Powerstorm Series and each is power-boosted by one of the six Elements: Earth, Fire, Water, Light, Shadow and Lightning! There are Classic, Epic, Ultra Rare, Legendary and "Power Strikers" Warriors to collect as well as new Battle Controllers. Level up your skill and strategy with new Elemental Battle Abilities! Start battling straight out of the box with the Akedo Powerstorm Versus Pack. With everything you need to battle with your friends, the Versus Pack includes 2 Warriors (one of which is an "Epic" Warrior) and 2 Battle Controllers. Use the number slide on your Battle Controller to keep score. There are six Akedo Powerstorm Versus Packs to collect in Series 3, each with an awesome grudge match waiting to occur! Will your Warrior be on the winning team and become a Legend of Akedo? Ready! Fight! Split Strike!

Lower age limit

6 Years