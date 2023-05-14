Tesco Dual Port Car Charger USB-C And USB-A

Never use this power adapter for anything other than its intended use.

For indoor use only. Avoid exposure to external heat sources

direct, prolonged sunlight

dust

corrosive chemicals

and moisture.

Do not use the power adapter if it has been dropped or if there are any visible signs of damage.

Ensure the power adapter is switched off and unplugged from the supply socket after use.

Never leave the power adapter unattended when in use.

The adapter is compatible with most devices which are powered using the standard USB output. Simply insert the USB cable provided with your device into the USB port to begin charging.