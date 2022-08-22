Tesco Spring Form Cake Tin 23Cm

The spring broke after 2 uses
Disappointed with the quality of these cake tins
Initially I thought these were great. I bought two so I could make birthday cakes for the family. Unfortunately, after only using the two tins 4 times they both started to break. My last cake-baking attempt ended in disaster, with cake batter leaking out of both cake tins, because the clasps on both had weakened with use (minimal use!) and neither worked effectively any more. I had to make a rescue mission with muffin tins to salvage the cake mix! I wouldn't recommend these tins I’m afraid. They need to be made with a more sturdy clasp to go the distance in the kitchen.
Waste of money, will return for refund.
Spring broke after being used once🤨! Disappointed!