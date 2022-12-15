Tesco Rectangular Cake Mould 32Cm X 22Cm

Peeling badly - have to bin
I bought two of these as they are a useful size, but am horrified to see that in both of them the non-stick coating is peeling badly from more than one corner, so they will have to be binned as we do not wish to eat this coating. I do not suppose I can return these as I no longer have any receipt, but basically these moulds are not fit for purpose.
Excellent! Roasts approx 14 potatoes, perfect size for Sage worktop electric cooker. Deptth just right.
Very good value for money
The non stick coating has peeled of after only a few uses. It has only been hand washed,
V disappointed! I bought this to replace an exact replacement tin that had worn out but the new one wore out in less than 3 months and 3 uses!!! Basically the non-stick coating soaked off in the sink in cold water in just a few hours (not even overnight) - I didn't use the dishwasher once! It's the right size for Brownies but I need it to last longer than a few uses
Great unless you want to wash them. Especially in a dishwasher