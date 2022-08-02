Tesco Round Loose Base Cake Tin 20Cm

FANTASTIC QUALITY FOR THE MONEY
FANTASTIC QUALITY TIN FOR THE MONEY I BOUGHT 4 AS WAS MAKING A LARGE CAKE AND WANTED TO COOK ALL THE SPONGES AT THE SAME TIME , IN FACT JUST BOUGHT 4 IN THE SMALLER SIZE TOO , STILL USE BAKING PAPER BUT ONLY ON THE BASE , AND THATS MORE HABIT THAN NECESSITY ...
Awful Quality rusting pans
These are supper bad qulaity. I bought 3 together and all of them are unusable now with Teflon coating pealing off and metal bizarrely rusting. I have only washed them in the dishwasher and the details say that they are dishwasher safe. Also it had just been a few months of purchase, perfect size but awful quality.