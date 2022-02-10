Tesco Baking Sheet

Grey becomes silver, peels off very quickly
I've bought lots of this grey oven wear and it lasts two washed before it peels off. I refuse to buy any more. Cheap and nasty!
The lining peels off too easily
I used it for things that I would bake in the oven. The lining came away after one use and one wash. I bought the 3 different sizes and they were all ruined after 1 or 2 uses.
Rubbish cake tray non stick coating peeled off
I bought a cake tray in this range and after one use I put it in dishwasher when it came out all the nonstick coating just peeled off I don’t recall it saying not suitable for dishwasher Has anyone else had same thing happen
Way too thin and bends like a banana under oven heat. You get what you pay for, absolute waste of money. Guess the people who design these never actually use them! Thrown away and purchased better quality elsewhere for the same price! Save your money!!!
very flimsy, buckled the first time I used it, but the non-stick is pretty good.
Super useful. We use it for pizzas, cookies and all kinds of things in the oven.