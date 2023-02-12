Tesco Square Sandwich Tin 20Cm

Rubbish non stick coating
Non stick coating is peeling off after only a few weeks use. That said I have used it in an air fryer for chicken drumsticks and fries
Don't bother. Terrible quality.
Dreadful quality. Coating peeled off after one use. Rubbish.
NOT FOT FOR THE PURPOSE !
The first time i used this all the finish stuck to the bottom of the baking ! When i tried to wash it up more came off on the sponge what good is this NOT FIT FOR PURPOSE IS IT !
Waste of money - I won't buy again.
I won't buy these again. I bought them because they were supposed to be dishwasher proof. I washed them on a gentle wash on the top shelf. The first tin developed nicks that went rusty. The coating on the second tin almost completely peeled off. Waste of money.