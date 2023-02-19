Tesco Loaf Tin 2Lb

Perfect
I was a bit dubious ordering this after a few negative reviews. I got it Friday and after washing the tin used it the following day. It's perfect, no problems with the coating coming off at all . I'm very satisfied with this thanks.
Used once , washed in dishwasher as it stated its
Used once , washed in dishwasher as it stated its ok to use in DW , all the non stick coating pealed off .
Great loaf tins!
These loaf tins are great, I had one and wanted a second one!
If you want to eat the bread don't use this
The 3rd tin I've bought and like the others it lasted only 2 bakes before the coating came off *onto* my loaf - considering that coating isn't edible I would say this isn't the tin to use.
Same as the other reviews, makes a great loaf but
Same as the other reviews, makes a great loaf but coating is awful and comes away with a handful of washes. Making it unusable.
Poor quality
Initially a good pan but I have had it for approx 4 months and can’t have used it any more than 10 times. Used the tin today and all of the non stick lining had bubbled away and is peeling off. No longer useable.
Coating coming off in dishwasher
This is awful. After a few months of use (and cleaning) I have just taken it out of the dishwasher and the coating is peeling off in large chunks. Can't recommend.