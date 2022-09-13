Tesco 3 Pack Oven Tray 28Cm 35Cm 38Cm

Please do not buy these.
They are really bad :-( Used 3 or 4 times and they started to peel (all of the trays) Please do not buy these.
Not dishwasher safe as stated
Nice and cheap but not dishwasher safe as stated, after the 3rd wash the smaller of the trays coating has started to peel off so has to be used with tin foil now
Not dishwasher proof
All the coating has come off. Not dishwasher proof.
Rubbish
after 6 months use most of pvc(?) finish is pealing off.If not for Covid lockdown I would have quired in store .Very disapointed
Teflon peeling off after only a few months use. ru
Teflon peeling off after only a few months use. rubbish.
Love it
I love it.. So easy to clean and bake goods evenly .. I bought a set 2 weeks ago and today I ordered another one.. I use it regularly and nothing stuck on it.. Strange why other don't like it 🤔
teflon coating peels off
even with careful cleaning using only hot water, soap and a non abrasive cloth, the teflon coating started to peel off on all trays. inexpensive but wouldn't recommend
Not sturdy
I buy this set at least once a year but this last set is more like foil trays, terrible, thin, wobbly. Won't be buying again
Affordable trays (but not good for heavy use)
This is a very affordable set of baking trays that will probably get the job done for people who don't use them too heavily. The non-stick surface is great. However, the quality isn't so good for heavy use. We used them very regularly (for roasting veg, potatoes, etc.), probably 2 or 3 times a week, and within a couple of months, the non-stick material came off all three of them and we had to get rid of them. If they were just for occasionally making cookies or something like that, I suspect they'd be okay.