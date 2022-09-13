We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 3 Pack Oven Tray 28Cm 35Cm 38Cm

£6.00
£2.00/each

Product Description

  • Tesco 3 Pack Oven Tray 28Cm 35Cm 38Cm
  • A kitchen essential, this Tesco 3-Piece Oven Tray Set is perfect for your cooking needs.
  • Made from durable carbon steel for even heat distribution, with a Teflon non stick coating for easy food release and convenient cleaning. The Tesco 3-Piece Oven Tray set contains three different sizes: 28cm x 21cm, 35cm x 26cm and 38cm x 30cm.
  • Other sizes available to complete the range.
  • This product is dishwasher safe.
  • H28cm: 1.5 x W28cm: 28 x D28cm: 21
  • H35cm: 1.5 x W35cm: 35 x D35cm: 26
  • H38cm: 2 x W38cm: 38 x D38cm: 30
  • Material
  • Steel
  • Made from durable carbon steel for even heat distribution. Non stick teflon coating for easy food release and convenient cleaning. Easy to Clean & Dishwasher Safe

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Before first use, rinse the piece with warm, soapy water and dry thoroughly. Dishwasher safe. Grease generously before each use. Only use wooden, nylon or silicone utensils to prevent scratching the non-stick surface during cooking. For use in the oven up to temperatures of 230ºC / 450ºF / Gas Mark 8. Avoid sudden temperature changes. Bakeware should be cleaned as soon as it has cooled down after cooking using hot soapy water with a soft cloth. If any burnt food is left in the pan, leave to soak in hot soapy water before attempting to clean. Do not use harsh abrasives or cleaners. Never cut food inside of the product. Only stand hot pans on heat protected surfaces. Suitable for oven use. WARNINGS: Always use oven gloves when handling or removing from a hot oven. Not suitable for use on a direct heat or under the grill. Do not use in a microwave. Not suitable for use in a freezer.

Warnings

  • WARNING! Do not use over direct heat or under a grill.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Safety information

WARNING! Do not use over direct heat or under a grill.

9 Reviews

Average of 2.1 stars

Please do not buy these.

1 stars

They are really bad :-( Used 3 or 4 times and they started to peel (all of the trays) Please do not buy these.

Not dishwasher safe as stated

3 stars

Nice and cheap but not dishwasher safe as stated, after the 3rd wash the smaller of the trays coating has started to peel off so has to be used with tin foil now

Not dishwasher proof

2 stars

All the coating has come off. Not dishwasher proof.

Rubbish

1 stars

after 6 months use most of pvc(?) finish is pealing off.If not for Covid lockdown I would have quired in store .Very disapointed

Teflon peeling off after only a few months use. ru

1 stars

Teflon peeling off after only a few months use. rubbish.

Love it

5 stars

I love it.. So easy to clean and bake goods evenly .. I bought a set 2 weeks ago and today I ordered another one.. I use it regularly and nothing stuck on it.. Strange why other don't like it 🤔

teflon coating peels off

2 stars

even with careful cleaning using only hot water, soap and a non abrasive cloth, the teflon coating started to peel off on all trays. inexpensive but wouldn't recommend

Not sturdy

1 stars

I buy this set at least once a year but this last set is more like foil trays, terrible, thin, wobbly. Won't be buying again

Affordable trays (but not good for heavy use)

3 stars

This is a very affordable set of baking trays that will probably get the job done for people who don't use them too heavily. The non-stick surface is great. However, the quality isn't so good for heavy use. We used them very regularly (for roasting veg, potatoes, etc.), probably 2 or 3 times a week, and within a couple of months, the non-stick material came off all three of them and we had to get rid of them. If they were just for occasionally making cookies or something like that, I suspect they'd be okay.

