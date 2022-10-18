Tesco 3 Pack Roaster Set 28Cm 33Cm 38Cm

OK
Non stick comes off after a couple of uses, but for the price they are OK
Coating comes off very easliy!
These are terrible quality, the coating comes off so easily after just a few uses! Complete waste of time!
Useless!
As others have said, the non-stick coating flaked off within a few weeks. Messy and useless. Save your money!
avoid at any price
The "non-stick" is supposed to apply to the food not the tray itself. All three lost great patches of non-stick on 1st use - without using any metal implements. (Non-stick coating on roast vegetables is not a good look.) Only usable at all if you line trays with foil. Would prefer not to award a star at all.
Coating flaking off after very little use
After very little use the coating is coming off.
these trays are a waste of money - the protective
these trays are a waste of money - the protective film comes off after only a couple of uses. Avoid at all costs!
Only lasted a few timed before non stick peeled of
Only lasted a few timed before non stick peeled off
Terrible!
Really disappointed with these. The first time I used the large tray to roast potato a large area of the non stick coating came off.
USELESS
Absolute rubbish, the so called non stick comes off and onto your food. Tesco should not be allowed to produce such items.
Non-stick doesn't last long
Absolutely perfect for what we needed. But after using the big one more than 4 times, the non-stick coating got stuck to our food and then started peeling off.