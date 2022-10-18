We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 3 Pack Roaster Set 28Cm 33Cm 38Cm

£7.50
£2.50/each

Product Description

  • A kitchen essential, this Tesco 3-Piece Roaster Set is perfect for your cooking needs.
  • Made from durable carbon steel for even heat distribution, with a Teflon non stick coating for easy food release and convenient cleaning. The Tesco 3-Piece Roaster set contains three different sizes: 28cm x 21cm, 33cm x 26cm and 38cm x 30cm.
  • This product is dishwasher safe.
  • H28cm: 4 x W28cm: 28 x D28cm: 21
  • H33cm: 4 x W33cm: 33 x D33cm: 26
  • H38cm: 4 x W38cm: 30 x D38cm: 30
  • Material
  • Steel
  • Made from durable carbon steel for even heat distribution. Non stick teflon coating for easy food release and convenient cleaning. Easy to Clean & Dishwasher Safe

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Before first use, rinse the piece with warm, soapy water and dry thoroughly. Dishwasher safe. Grease generously before each use. Only use wooden, nylon or silicone utensils to prevent scratching the non-stick surface during cooking. For use in the oven up to temperatures of 230ºC / 450ºF / Gas Mark 8. Avoid sudden temperature changes. Bakeware should be cleaned as soon as it has cooled down after cooking using hot soapy water with a soft cloth. If any burnt food is left in the pan, leave to soak in hot soapy water before attempting to clean. Do not use harsh abrasives or cleaners. Never cut food inside of the product. Only stand hot pans on heat protected surfaces. Suitable for oven use. WARNINGS: Always use oven gloves when handling or removing from a hot oven. Not suitable for use on a direct heat or under the grill. Do not use in a microwave. Not suitable for use in a freezer.

Warnings

  • WARNING! Do not use over direct heat or under a grill.

Safety information

OK

3 stars

Non stick comes off after a couple of uses, but for the price they are OK

Coating comes off very easliy!

1 stars

These are terrible quality, the coating comes off so easily after just a few uses! Complete waste of time!

Useless!

1 stars

As others have said, the non-stick coating flaked off within a few weeks. Messy and useless. Save your money!

avoid at any price

1 stars

The "non-stick" is supposed to apply to the food not the tray itself. All three lost great patches of non-stick on 1st use - without using any metal implements. (Non-stick coating on roast vegetables is not a good look.) Only usable at all if you line trays with foil. Would prefer not to award a star at all.

Coating flaking off after very little use

1 stars

After very little use the coating is coming off.

these trays are a waste of money - the protective

1 stars

these trays are a waste of money - the protective film comes off after only a couple of uses. Avoid at all costs!

Only lasted a few timed before non stick peeled of

1 stars

Only lasted a few timed before non stick peeled off

Terrible!

1 stars

Really disappointed with these. The first time I used the large tray to roast potato a large area of the non stick coating came off.

USELESS

1 stars

Absolute rubbish, the so called non stick comes off and onto your food. Tesco should not be allowed to produce such items.

Non-stick doesn't last long

3 stars

Absolutely perfect for what we needed. But after using the big one more than 4 times, the non-stick coating got stuck to our food and then started peeling off.

