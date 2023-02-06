Tesco Medium Roaster 38Cm X 30Cm

A kitchen essential, this handy Medium Roaster is perfect for your cooking needs. Made from durable carbon steel for even heat distribution. With a Teflon non stick coating for easy food release and convenient cleaning. The Tesco Medium Roaster measures 38cm x 30cm and is 4cm deep. This product is dishwasher safe. Other sizes available to complete the range.

H4cm x W38cm x D30cm Material Steel

Made from durable carbon steel for even heat distribution. Non stick teflon coating for easy food release and convenient cleaning. Easy to Clean & Dishwasher Safe

Preparation and Usage