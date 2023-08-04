Tesco Small Roaster 28Cm X 21Cm

A kitchen essential, this handy Tesco Small Roaster is perfect for your cooking needs. Made from durable carbon steel for even heat distribution, with a Teflon non stick coating for easy food release and convenient cleaning. The Tesco Small Roaster measures 28cm x 21cm and is 2cm deep. This product is dishwasher safe. Other sizes available to complete the range.

H2cm x W28cm x D21cm Material Steel

Teflon non-stick coating Carbon steel Material for thorough heat distribution Easy to Clean & Dishwasher Safe

Preparation and Usage