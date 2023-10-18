Finger Printing

Fingerprint art is an effective and fun way to teach children pre-writing and fine motor skills, as well as concentration and imagination. The perfect creative starting point for budding artists, this Unicorn kit is filled with illustrations and simple text that will encourage children to use their creativity to complete the art inside.

H25.1cm x W17cm x D1.5cm

Each book contains over 30 fingerprint activities! Fingerprint art is great to frame and makes the perfect keep-sake or front for a homemade card

Lower age limit

36 Months