Tesco Strawberry Gateau Bar 400G

Tesco Strawberry Gateau Bar 400G
£ 2.00
£0.50/100g

1/5 of a gateau

Energy
851kJ
204kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
10.6g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.4g

high

37%of the reference intake
Sugars
14.3g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Salt
0.22g

low

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1064kJ / 254kcal

Product Description

  • Vanilla flavour sponge cake filled with vanilla flavour cream mousse and strawberry sauce, decorated with vanilla flavour cream mousse and sprinkled with white chocolate curls.
  • Our frozen Strawberry Gateau Bar is perfect for the whole family, serving 5. Layers of soft sponge sandwiched together with a smooth vanilla cream mousse and a mouth watering strawberry sauce . All topped with a smooth vanilla cream mousse and a sprinkle of white chocolate curls.
  • RICH & CREAMY Vanilla sponge and cream mousse topped with chocolate curls.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cream (Milk) (41%), Pasteurised Egg, Strawberry Sauce (12%)[Strawberry, Strawberry Purée, Invert Sugar Syrup, Maize Starch, Strawberry Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Sugar, Wheat Flour, Condensed Partly Skimmed Milk, Invert Sugar Syrup, Water, White Chocolate Curls [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Humectant (Sorbitol Syrup), Dried Whole Milk, Maize Starch, Beef Gelatine, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Fructose, Wheat Starch, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonate), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Remove all packaging and place on a serving plate or tray. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 3.5 hours at room temperature or alternatively 4.5 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a gateau (80g)
Energy1064kJ / 254kcal851kJ / 204kcal
Fat13.3g10.6g
Saturates9.3g7.4g
Carbohydrate28.0g22.4g
Sugars17.9g14.3g
Fibre1.3g1.0g
Protein5.1g4.1g
Salt0.27g0.22g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
22 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Worthy of the price and very tasty

5 stars

It is delicious and very tasty. I served mine with double cream.

Perfect

5 stars

What a lovely light Gateau this is, perfect for summer. Good size, delicious to eat. Well impressed.

It was very good quality. It is also very tasty an

5 stars

It was very good quality. It is also very tasty and delicious. I usually gave my shopping delivered on a Saturday so I always have it on the day of delivery. I would recommend anybody to have it. Xx

Yes, I've, had it before, an very nice, it is

2 stars

Yes, I've, had it before, an very nice, it is

full of flavour

5 stars

this was so full of flavours an excellent desert,so full of flavour. not to sweet just right. would definately r.ecommend this to anyone

Good cake quite tasty

4 stars

Good cake quite tasty

Money well spent

5 stars

I loved this gateau bar especially the layers of sponge, cream and strawberry sauce. Overall I would buy this again as it is a great treat with tea.

Delicious

5 stars

The most delicious Tesco dessert is delicate, fresh and moderately sweet.

Not nice at all

1 stars

I've never eaten polystyrene but this may be the nearest thing to to. Not sure what the sponge is supposed to be but its tasteless and rubbery! Not a patch on the strawberry gateau. Don't buy this!

A Great Dessert

5 stars

We love it - the original bar was caramel then that, teco fashion, disappeared. Dekighted to find it back. Would love other flavours too - blackcurrnnt, lemon, chocolate, coffee, - yep, we really do like it. very good value. Just what were the miseries expecting for the price, anyway?

