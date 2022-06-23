Tesco Strawberry Gateau Bar 400G

Worthy of the price and very tasty
It is delicious and very tasty. I served mine with double cream.
Perfect
What a lovely light Gateau this is, perfect for summer. Good size, delicious to eat. Well impressed.
It was very good quality. It is also very tasty an
It was very good quality. It is also very tasty and delicious. I usually gave my shopping delivered on a Saturday so I always have it on the day of delivery. I would recommend anybody to have it. Xx
Yes, I've, had it before, an very nice, it is
Yes, I've, had it before, an very nice, it is
full of flavour
this was so full of flavours an excellent desert,so full of flavour. not to sweet just right. would definately r.ecommend this to anyone
Good cake quite tasty
Good cake quite tasty
Money well spent
I loved this gateau bar especially the layers of sponge, cream and strawberry sauce. Overall I would buy this again as it is a great treat with tea.
Delicious
The most delicious Tesco dessert is delicate, fresh and moderately sweet.
Not nice at all
I've never eaten polystyrene but this may be the nearest thing to to. Not sure what the sponge is supposed to be but its tasteless and rubbery! Not a patch on the strawberry gateau. Don't buy this!
A Great Dessert
We love it - the original bar was caramel then that, teco fashion, disappeared. Dekighted to find it back. Would love other flavours too - blackcurrnnt, lemon, chocolate, coffee, - yep, we really do like it. very good value. Just what were the miseries expecting for the price, anyway?