Tesco & Jamie Oliver Creamy Tomato & Butternut Sauce 500G
- Energy298kJ 71kcal4%
- Fat3.2g5%
- Saturates1.9g10%
- Sugars5.7g6%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 239kJ / 57kcal
Product Description
- Tomato, butternut squash and mascarpone full fat soft cheese sauce.
- I’ve created this tasty new range of 1,2,3 Traybakes with Tesco – an easy way to get a delicious dinner on the table, in 30 minutes. Pick a veg base, hero, and sauce (or try one of my favourite combos), chuck it in a roasting tray and you’re off. Quick to put together, minimal washing up, and you’ll get at least 2 of your 5 a day per portion
- A mascarpone & butternut squash sauce with tomato & carrot
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Tomato (35%) Water, Butternut Squash (16%), Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (8%), Carrot, Whole Milk, Somerset Vintage Cheddar (Milk), Tomato Purée, Single Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Sugar, Salt, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 6mins / 900W 5 mins
Remove lid and replace loosely. Place on a microwaveable plate.
Heat on full power, stirring halfway through. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently for 5-6 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Preparation and Usage
Delicious as part of a 123 Traybake, or to heat this product on its own please follow heating instructions below. Preheat your oven to 210°C/ Fan 190°C/ Gas 7. Add your base (01) to a large ovenproof dish, then add your hero (02) in an even layer across the top of the dish and roast for 10mins. Finally add your sauce (03) and cook for a further 20mins or until piping hot.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pot (125g)
|Energy
|239kJ / 57kcal
|298kJ / 71kcal
|Fat
|2.6g
|3.2g
|Saturates
|1.5g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|5.7g
|7.2g
|Sugars
|4.5g
|5.7g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.5g
|Protein
|2.1g
|2.7g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
