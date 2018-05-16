Strings & Things Frollies Strawberry & Banana 4X25g

Product Description
- Fruit lolly made with strawberry, banana and apple purees, with natural flavours and colours.
- Consume as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet.
- We're all about making good food fun it all starts with a wholesome ingredient- fruit.
- With Vitamin D, which supports the normal function of the immune system.
- 2 Frollies (50g) contain 16% NRV of Vitamin D.
- Perfect for lunch boxes
- Made with Real Fruit Yummy!
- Contributes to 1 of 5 a Day
- No Added Sugar - Contains only Naturally Occurring Sugars from Fruit
- No Artificial Colours Flavours or Preservatives
- Pack size: 100G
- No Added Sugar
Information
Ingredients
Banana Puree (43.5%), Strawberry Puree (34.4%), Apple Puree (13%), Water, Inulin, Rice Starch, Stabilisers (Agar Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Natural Flavourings, Natural, Colour (Carmine), Vitamin D3
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5'C. Can also be frozen and enjoyed as an ica lolly. If freezing, place in freezer immediately after purchase. Do not refreeze. For best results, remove from the freezer 5 minutes before consuming.
Preparation and Usage
- 1. Peel apart the tabs
- 2. Open all the way
- 3. Remove...
- Enjoy!
Number of uses
Recommended serving = 2 x 25g Frollies
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable Film. Not Recyclable
Name and address
Net Contents
4 x 25g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|68kJ/
|-
|289kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|of which saturates)
|0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|11.7g
|(of which sugars)
|9.6g
|Fibre
|5.4g
|Protein
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.1g
|Calcium
|8.1mg
|Vitamin D
|1.6µg (=32% NRV*)
|*NRV = nutrient reference values
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
