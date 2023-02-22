We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Primitivo Terre Di Chieti 75Cl

£7.00
£7.00/75cl

Per 125ml glass

Energy
417kJ
101kcal
5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 333kJ / 80kcal

Product Description

  • Primitivo Terre di Chieti, 2020, Indicazione Geografica Tipica.
  • Grown in the vineyards of the Abruzzo, overlooking the Adriatic coast, this inky Primitivo is bold and complex, with juicy black berries and ripe plum flavours, savoury spices and a long rich finish. Pair with rich stews, grilled veg or juicy burgers.
  • ©Tesco 2021.
  • Bold & full bodied
  • Wine of Italy
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • This inky Primitivo is bold and complex, with juicy black berries and ripe plum flavours, savoury spices and a long rich finish

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

14% vol

Producer

Citra Vini

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Citra Vini

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Zinfandel

Vinification Details

  • Maceration of the skins at a controlled temperature in special steel tanks, the must is a contact with the skins through daily pumping over which ensures the extraction of color and aromatic strikers. The variation varies from 8-10 days

History

  • Citra Winery was founded in 1973. It is located in the region of Abruzzo and is now one of the leading wineries in central Italy. Citra is identified as a reliable partner and a producer of quality wines. Also for these reasons Citra is represented in 50 countries around the world and our wines (produced by ourselves, no outsourcing) have been awarded at the most important international wine tasting competitions.

Regional Information

  • Abruzzo is one of loveliest regions in Italy. Born where the sea and the mountains meet, a land protected by green mantle of natural parks and national reserve. It is a region bathed by the Mediterranean climate, the special climatic condition, are the perfect nourishment for the vine, which is expressed with grapes of excellent quality from which they originate excellent wines, the pride and glory of the region.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Bottled in Italy, Wine of Italy

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 125ml glass
Energy333kJ / 80kcal417kJ / 101kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
12 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Our go-to wine

5 stars

Has become our regular wine purchase

Good value Primitivo

5 stars

Great value for money Primitivo, especially so when on special offer

Great

5 stars

Cooking and drinking. Excellent wine

Great red wine

5 stars

We really enjoyed this wine and t was a very good price. My husband prefers white but he said he enjoyed this very much, we had it with steak and salad.

Very good bodied wine I would buy again. Excellent

5 stars

Very good bodied wine I would buy again. Excellent quality.

Good Red Wine

4 stars

Always a really good wine

Bright colour with concentrated black cherry taste

5 stars

Bright colour with concentrated black cherry taste - great with food and superb value.

Great

5 stars

Great Red. Even better when on offer.

Nice wine

4 stars

Good wine for the price.

The wine is excellent - if you can get it. When,

5 stars

The wine is excellent - if you can get it. When, if out of stock, I have suggested 2 alternatives, why was no action taken. Leighton Buzzard are a poor depot.

