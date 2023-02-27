Starbucks Caramel Macchiato Coffee Drink 330Ml
Product Description
- Milk drink with Starbucks® Arabica coffee and caramel flavour. UHT.
- Committed to 100% ethical coffee sourcing in partnership with Conservation International
- Starbucks® Grande Caramel Macchiato iced coffee is inspired by a true Starbucks coffeehouse favourite. It's a chilled blend of bold espresso and creamy milk with hints of caramel flavour. It has the same great taste of your regular Caramel Macchiato chilled coffee, but in a bigger cup! A refreshing pick me up, easily accessible chilled coffee which can be consumed anywhere: at home or on the go.
- To enjoy our tasty Starbucks® Grande Caramel Macchiato at its best, serve it chilled or over the ice and gently shake to wake the flavours. Be sure to look out for our other Grande chilled coffee: Caffè Latte.
- Starbucks is completely passionate about coffee, going to great lengths to get the best taste in every cup and achieve the best coffee flavour. Starbucks® coffees are made with 100% arabica coffee and our commitment to ethical coffee sourcing remains a priority through our Coffee and Farmer Equity (C.A.F.E) Practices program.
- C.A.F.E Practices has been the cornerstone of our ethical sourcing approach to buying and selling coffee since 2004. Developed in collaboration with Conservation International, C.A.F.E Practices is a verification program that measures farms against economic, social and environmental criteria, all designed to promote transparent profitable and sustainable coffee growing practices while also protecting the well-being of coffee farmers and workers, their families and their communities. For more details please visit: https://stories.starbucks.com/press/2020/cafe-practices-starbucks-approach-to-ethically-sourcing-coffee/
- Pack size: 330ML
Information
Ingredients
1.8% Fat Milk (75%), Starbucks® Arabica Coffee (Water, Coffee Extract) (20%), Sugar (4.7%), Caramel Flavouring (contains Milk), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids of Vegetable Origin), Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Guar Gum)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Best before: See base.
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy cold
- Shake well
Warnings
- High caffeine content (47mg/100ml).
Recycling info
Cup. Recycle Foil. Recycle Lid. Recycle
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Arla Foods Amba,
- 8260 Viby,
- Denmark.
Importer address
- Arla Foods Limited,
- Leeds,
- LS10 1AB,
- UK.
Return to
- Arla Foods Limited,
- Leeds,
- LS10 1AB,
- UK.
- www.arlafoods.co.uk
- UK customer service contact: 0113 382 7009
Net Contents
330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml:
|Energy:
|261kJ/62kcal
|Fat:
|1,6g
|of which saturates:
|1,0g
|Carbohydrate:
|9,0g
|of which sugars:
|8,6g
|Protein:
|2,9g
|Salt:
|0,09g
Safety information
High caffeine content (47mg/100ml).
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
