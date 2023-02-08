Galaxy Light Instant Hot Chocolate 210G

Wouldn’t recommend it
It’s ok, I buy it because it’s much cheaper than other brands but it has a chemical taste I add extra water a pinch of salt and sweeteners to mask it.
Disappointing
We prefer cadburys instant over this any day. This is gloopy. I was expecting it to be nice because galaxy chocolate is lovely but this drink is a real let down.
Uterly revolting
I can honestly say, this is the worst hot chocolate I have ever tasted. I am am actually shocked as to how bad it is as i love the regular galaxy instant hot chocolate. This product has a gluepy, slimey consistancy. Uterly revolting.
It takes a while to mix with the water very lumpy
Not the best hot chocolate
Not a pleasant taste and described as light, it actually contained more sugar than one would expect.
Excellent quality . Great chocolate drink.
Good quality. Low calorie but does not leave synthetic aftertaste. Make up according to instructions and you won’t be disappointed. Great bedtime drink, in fact, comforting and warming to drink anytime!
A TASTY LOW CALORIE CHOCOLATE DRINK
A tasty low calorie chocolate drink. It is smooth and chocolate flavoured without the sugar substitute aftertaste I find in some other brands, which also distortsthe chocolate flavour. I add a little sugar, per se, without adding too much in the way of calories. Mmmm... It is worth the price.
Good hot chocolate
I love this hit chocolate .it's alot more tastier than cabdurys
Not good.
I'm very disappointed for saying it is Galaxy, options hot chocolate is a lot better as a low calorie option. They need a whole new recipe for this one as it does not taste of anything, like water with a hint of sweetener no chocolate.