Clubcard Price

Galaxy Light Instant Hot Chocolate 210G

2.7(11)Write a review
£3.00
£1.43/100g

1x Mug = 10g + 200ml hot water

Energy
161kJ
38kcal
2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1607kJ

Product Description

  • Cocoa powder drink with milk chocolate, sugars and sweeteners.
  • Low Sugar*
  • *Contains 80.6% less sugar than Galaxy® Instant Hot Chocolate.
  • May settle in transit.
  • 38 Calories
  • Just add water
  • Made with Galaxy chocolate
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 210G

Information

Ingredients

Whey Permeate (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (21%), Maltodextrin, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Milk Chocolate (6%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract), Skimmed Milk Powder, Stabilisers (E412, E466, E340ii, E339ii, E452i), Barley Malt Extract, Anti-Caking Agent (E551), Flavouring, Salt, Milk Proteins, Sweetener (E955), Emulsifier (E471)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • x2 (10g)
  • We recommend you use 2 heaped teaspoons per mug, pour hot water Over the hot chocolate powder. Stir well and enjoy.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 21; Portion size: 10g

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Recycling info

Jar. Recyclable Lid. Recyclable

Name and address

  • UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.

Importer address

  • Aimia Foods Ltd.,
  • c/o Eden Springs España S.A.U.,
  • Trading from Avenida Diagonal 371,
  • 08008 Barcelona,
  • Spain.

Return to

  • UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • 0800 952 0077
  • Any questions or comments are welcome at www.marschocolatedrinksandtreats.com

Net Contents

210g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 10g + 200ml hot water/ (%**)
Energy1607kJ161kJ(2%)383kcal
Fat13g1.3g(2%)
of which saturates10g1.0g(5%)
Carbohydrate53g5.3g(2%)
of which sugars31g3.1g(3%)
Protein8.9g0.9g(2%)
Salt2.8g0.28g(5%)
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Portions per pack: 21; Portion size: 10g---
11 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Wouldn’t recommend it

3 stars

It’s ok, I buy it because it’s much cheaper than other brands but it has a chemical taste I add extra water a pinch of salt and sweeteners to mask it.

Disappointing

1 stars

We prefer cadburys instant over this any day. This is gloopy. I was expecting it to be nice because galaxy chocolate is lovely but this drink is a real let down.

Uterly revolting

1 stars

I can honestly say, this is the worst hot chocolate I have ever tasted. I am am actually shocked as to how bad it is as i love the regular galaxy instant hot chocolate. This product has a gluepy, slimey consistancy. Uterly revolting.

It takes a while to mix with the water very lumpy

2 stars

It takes a while to mix with the water very lumpy

Not the best hot chocolate

1 stars

Not a pleasant taste and described as light, it actually contained more sugar than one would expect.

Excellent quality . Great chocolate drink.

5 stars

Excellent quality . Great chocolate drink.

Good quality. Low calorie but does not leave synt

5 stars

Good quality. Low calorie but does not leave synthetic aftertaste. Make up according to instructions and you won’t be disappointed. Great bedtime drink, in fact, comforting and warming to drink anytime!

A TASTY LOW CALORIE CHOCOLATE DRINK

5 stars

A tasty low calorie chocolate drink. It is smooth and chocolate flavoured without the sugar substitute aftertaste I find in some other brands, which also distortsthe chocolate flavour. I add a little sugar, per se, without adding too much in the way of calories. Mmmm... It is worth the price.

Good hot chocolate

5 stars

I love this hit chocolate .it's alot more tastier than cabdurys

Not good.

1 stars

I'm very disappointed for saying it is Galaxy, options hot chocolate is a lot better as a low calorie option. They need a whole new recipe for this one as it does not taste of anything, like water with a hint of sweetener no chocolate.

