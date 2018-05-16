Dove Men+Care Daily Care Ultimate Washbag
- DOVE MEN+CARE DAILY CARE ULTIMATE WASHBAG
- Know a man who loves to take great care of himself? You’ve found the perfect Christmas gift for him in the Dove Men+Care Daily Care Ultimate Wash Bag Gift Set. It's your way of showing him you care and keeping him feeling comfortable and protected all day long. Dove Men+Care celebrates a new definition of male strength: one with care at its centre. Because Dove Men+Care believes that care makes a man stronger, this gift set was designed using four full-size Dove Men+Care products that team up to cleanse and protect his skin. The set comes complete with a black Dove soap dish and a grey hanging wash bag that will help him keep his grooming essentials organised. This quartet of Christmas gifts for men reduces the risk of irritation and leaves his skin feeling comfortable and fresh all day. Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Anti-perspirant Deodorant 150 ml, with ¼ moisturiser technology, provides 48-hour sweat and odour protection – it's tough on odour, not on skin, with a long-lasting, subtle scent. Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Body Wash 250 ml is a body and face wash that helps keep a man's skin hydrated and looking healthy. Infused with a blend of caffeine and menthol, Dove Men+Care 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner 250 ml washes away dirt and grease, leaving hair feeling refreshed, visibly stronger and more resilient against breakage. Dove Men+Care Extra Fresh Body and Face Bar Soap 90 g delivers refreshment and skin comfort while leaving him feeling uplifted and ready for whatever the day brings. Dove Men+Care means skincare products engineered for men, so you know he’ll have comfortable, cared for skin that’s reliably fresh all day. No matter the occasion, this gift set will shine among gifts for him. It’s the ultimate Christmas or birthday present for dads, sons, uncles or brothers.
- Dove Men+Care Daily Care Ultimate Wash Bag Gift Set features 4 full-size products: a 2-in-1 shampoo & conditioner, body wash, soap bar and an anti-perspirant, along with a wash bag and soap dish
- Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Spray 150 ml has a subtle scent to fight sweat and odour
- Dove Men+Care Fresh Clean 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner 250 ml deeply cleans and invigorates hair with a refreshing effect
- Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Face and Body Wash 250 ml is infused with MicroMoisture technology which protects skin against dryness, making it feel healthy and strong
- Dove Men+Care Extra Fresh Body and Face Bar Soap 90 g included in this gift set helps to maintain the skin’s moisture and hydration levels while effectively washing away bacteria
- This set of Christmas gifts for men comes with a soap dish and is all packed in a stylish wash bag with compartments – perfect for storing all his toiletry essentials when on the move
Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Antiperspirant 150ml Ingredients: Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Cyclopentasiloxane, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, BHT, Octyldodecanol, Dimethiconol, Propylene Carbonate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool. Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Body and Face Wash 250ml Ingredients: Aqua, Glycerin, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Lauric Acid, Stearic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, Palmitic Acid, Citric Acid, Sodium Isethionate, PPG-6, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140, CI 17200, CI 42090. Dove Men+Care Extra Fresh Body + Face Bar 90g Ingredients: Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Stearic Acid, Lauric Acid, Sodium Palmate, Aqua, Sodium Isethionate, Sodium Stearate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum, Sodium Palm Kernelate, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Propylene Glycol, Zinc Oxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 15985, CI 61570, CI 77891. Dove Men+Care Fresh Clean 2in1 Fortifying Shampoo + Conditioner 250ml Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Dimethiconol, Carbomer, Menthol, Citric Acid, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, TEA-Sulfate, Disodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, Caffeine, Sodium Hydroxide, PPG-6, Limonene, Linalool
France
- Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Antiperspirant 150ml DIRECTIONS: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Body and Face Wash 250ml CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. Dove Men+Care Extra Fresh Body + Face Bar 90g CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. Dove Men+Care Fresh Clean 2in1 Fortifying Shampoo + Conditioner 250ml CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. Product contains menthol. If irritation occurs discontinue use.
4 x 1 ℮
