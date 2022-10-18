We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Aqua Pura Sparkling Natural Water 8X500ml

Aqua Pura Sparkling Natural Water 8X500ml
Product Description

  • 100% Pure British Sparkling Natural Mineral Water
  • #theperfectplacetobe at Visitlakedistrict.com
  • Visit Haweswater Reservoir, Lake District, Cumbria.
  • Help for Heroes is a charity registered in England and Wales, number 1120920, and in Scotland, number SC044984.
  • Are you drinking enough water? Find out more at aqua-pura.com
  • Haweswater Reservoir, Lake District, Cumbria
  • Write to us at: Roxane UK Ltd, Armathwaite, CA4 9TU Cumbria.
  • Did you know?
  • Aqua Pura Natural Mineral Water is naturally protected and sourced next to a Special Area of Conservation in Cumbria. It flows through ancient under-ground rocks before we bottle it dat source. These rocks are called an 'aquifer' and are almost 300 million years old.
  • Most importantly, because we bottle from just one source, Aqua Pura will always deliver a clear and refreshing taste.
  • At Aqua Pura we are proud to call the beautiful county of Cumbria our home. Its stunning mountains, fells and lakes make a truly great outdoors.
  • The best thing about the Cumbrian countryside is that it's there to be experienced by all. We love encouraging everyone to get out and get active - and of course to enjoy drinking great-tasting Cumbrian Natural Mineral Water!
  • In Support of Help for Heroes
  • £30,000 will be donated from the sale of Still Water 500ml multipacks of 12 and Sparkling Water 500ml from the sale of Still Water 500ml multipacks of 8 and paid to Help for Heroes Trading Limited which gifts all of its taxable profits to Help for Heroes.
  • Bottled at source.
  • Sourced from the rolling hills of Cumbria
  • Quality Assured
  • 100% natural mineral water
  • Filtered by Nature
  • Pack size: 4000ML

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from light, strong odours and chemicals.Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within three days. Best before end: see bottle neck.

Warnings

  • WARNING: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap.

Recycling info

Wrap. Recyclable

Name and address

  • GB4,
  • Armathwaite,
  • Cumbria,
  • CA4 9TU.

Net Contents

8 x 500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesCarbonated Natural Mineral Water Mineral Analysis mg/l
Calcium19
Magnesium7
Potassium3
Sodium11
Bicarbonate55
Chloride15
Sulphate14
Nitrate20
Dry Residue at 180°c110
pH (at source)6.4

Safety information

WARNING: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap.

Decent enough as fizzy water goes but has annoying

4 stars

Decent enough as fizzy water goes but has annoying "attached" cap that doesn't reseat the bottle tightly

No problem with the caps

5 stars

No problem with the caps at all. Someone with weak hands may need to use a bottle cap aid - but that would be the same for all bottles. Nice sparkling water.

No problem with caps. Twist them open then flip th

5 stars

No problem with caps. Twist them open then flip the hinged cap over. Much better than caps that aren’t attached.

Very nice.

5 stars

Some of the reviews here are ridiculous in regard to the 'difficult' bottle. Tying your shoelaces is far far more intricate than opening & closing these bottles.

Great quality sparkling spring water

5 stars

Very refreshing spring water. Great in hot weather

Lovely taste, lots of bubbles!

5 stars

Good taste and lots of bubbles, my favourite now. The top was a bit confusing at first but it is basically a straight twist to open and close, the tab on the top is just to open it after you’ve twisted it in the normal way.

bottle cap which is virtually impossible to open

3 stars

Water ok but bottle cap which is virtually impossible to open the plastic so hard.

Impossible to open.

1 stars

These are not fit for purpose. Echoing the sentiments of many of those commenting below, the bottles are impossible to get into. The bottle caps are terrible. This product is particularly unsuitable for elderly, disabled, or those with poor manual dexterity. Having said that, noone in my household, regardless of age or ability, has been able to get into these. Do not waste your money.

Be nice if you could get into it.

1 stars

It's water no more no less. The one star is for the bottle cap which is virtually impossible for a mere human to remove.

The bottle cap Is a big issue

3 stars

The bottle cap is very differcult to open because it is so small you need a tea towel or something that can grip that is the only issue but quality control need to address this issue especially for elderly people and young people who do not have very good grip.

