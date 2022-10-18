Aqua Pura Sparkling Natural Water 8X500ml

Decent enough as fizzy water goes but has annoying
Decent enough as fizzy water goes but has annoying "attached" cap that doesn't reseat the bottle tightly
No problem with the caps
No problem with the caps at all. Someone with weak hands may need to use a bottle cap aid - but that would be the same for all bottles. Nice sparkling water.
No problem with caps. Twist them open then flip th
No problem with caps. Twist them open then flip the hinged cap over. Much better than caps that aren’t attached.
Very nice.
Some of the reviews here are ridiculous in regard to the 'difficult' bottle. Tying your shoelaces is far far more intricate than opening & closing these bottles.
Great quality sparkling spring water
Very refreshing spring water. Great in hot weather
Lovely taste, lots of bubbles!
Good taste and lots of bubbles, my favourite now. The top was a bit confusing at first but it is basically a straight twist to open and close, the tab on the top is just to open it after you’ve twisted it in the normal way.
bottle cap which is virtually impossible to open
Water ok but bottle cap which is virtually impossible to open the plastic so hard.
Impossible to open.
These are not fit for purpose. Echoing the sentiments of many of those commenting below, the bottles are impossible to get into. The bottle caps are terrible. This product is particularly unsuitable for elderly, disabled, or those with poor manual dexterity. Having said that, noone in my household, regardless of age or ability, has been able to get into these. Do not waste your money.
Be nice if you could get into it.
It's water no more no less. The one star is for the bottle cap which is virtually impossible for a mere human to remove.
The bottle cap Is a big issue
The bottle cap is very differcult to open because it is so small you need a tea towel or something that can grip that is the only issue but quality control need to address this issue especially for elderly people and young people who do not have very good grip.