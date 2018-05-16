We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Skittles Squishy Cloudz Fruits Sweets 120G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Skittles Squishy Cloudz Fruits Sweets 120G
£ 1.24
£1.04/100g

New

1/4 = 30 g
  • Energy406 kJ 95 kcal
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1354 kJ

Product Description

  • Chewy Gummies with Fruit Flavours.
  • Lemon, Strawberry, Lime, Orange, Blackcurrant
  • Share the Rainbow, Taste the Rainbow
  • No two Rainbows are the same. Neither are two packs of Skittles. Enjoy an odd mix.
  • Product may contain an uneven mix of flavours.
  • Soft & airy
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Gelatine, Acid Citric Acid, Gelling Agent Pectins, Acidity Regulator Trisodium Citrate, Flavourings, Concentrates (Carthamus, Sweet Potato, Carrot, Radish. Hibiscus), Glazing Agent Carnauba Wax, Colour E100, Spirulina Extract

Storage

Keep Cool and Dry.

Number of uses

Portions per Pack: 4, Portion Size: 30 g

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd.,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd.,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • Contact us: https://ire.mars.com
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100 g/ 30 g (%*)
Energy 1354 kJ406 kJ (5%)
-318 kcal95 kcal (5%)
Fat <0.5 g&lt;0.5 g (<1%)
- Of which Saturates 0.3 g0.1 g (1%)
Carbohydrate 74 g22 g (8%)
- Of which Sugars 54 g16 g (18%)
Protein 3.8 g1.1 g (2%)
Salt 0.25 g0.08 g (1%)
*Reference Intake of an Average Adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Portions per Pack: 4, Portion Size: 30 g--
View all Jelly & Chewy Sweets

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here