Actimel Kids Peach Yogurt Drinks 4 X 100G

Product Description
- Yogurt drink with L.casei Danone cultures, vitamins D and B6, and peach.
- Enjoy as part of a healthy diet and balanced lifestyle.
- B Corp:
- As a B Corp, we are part of a global movement of companies who aim to use business as a force for good in society. It is important to us that we show our positive impact on people and planet. To find out more about what we do, search Danone UK on the B Corp directory online. #BTheChange.
- We believe that when your immune system is supported*, you are ready to take on your day. That's why Actimel Kids yogurt drinks are packed with 1/3 of the daily reference intake in vitamin D, as well as vitamin B6. Add in some fermented milk full of L. casei cultures and top it off with tasty peach. All that in a delicious shot that helps them take on whatever their day throws at them, every day. Why not give it a shot?
- *contains vitamin D which contributes to the normal function of the immune system in children
- Cultured shot with exclusive L. casei cultures
Rich in Vitamin D
- Contains 1/3 of the Daily Reference Intake in Vitamin D
Give every day your best shot!
- Full of live cultures
- Vitamins D & B6
- No preservatives or colours
- No artificial flavours
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 400G
Contains vitamin D which contributes to the normal function of the immune system
- Rich in Vitamin D
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (Milk), Peach (6%), Sugar, Skimmed Milk, Tapioca Starch, Natural Flavour, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Lactobacillus Casei (L. Casei Danone), Milk Minerals, Vitamins (B6, D)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients underlined.
Storage
Keep refrigerated between +1°C and +6°C max.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake before use!
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Colours
- Free From Preservatives
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable Card. Recyclable Foil. Recyclable
Name and address
Danone Ltd,
PO Box 71027,
London,
W4 9GQ.
- Danone Ltd.,
- Block 1,
Return to
GB Careline: 0808 144 9451
- Danone Ltd,
- PO Box 71027,
- London,
- W4 9GQ.
ROI Careline: 1800 949 992
- Danone Ltd.,
- Block 1,
Deansgrange Business Park,
Deansgrange,
Co. Dublin.
www.actimel.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x 100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|%RI*
|Energy
|264 kJ/ 63 kcal
|3
|Fat
|1.4 g
|2
|of which saturates
|0.9 g
|5
|Carbohydrate
|9.1 g
|4
|of which sugars
|8.7 g
|10
|Protein
|3.3 g
|7
|Salt
|0.11 g
|2
|Vitamin B6
|0.21 mg
|15
|Vitamin D
|1.67 µg
|33
|*RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
