MGK Mexicana The Naked Beef Burrito Bowl 450g

- Energy2483kJ 590kcal30%
- Fat13.6g19%
- Saturates3.6g18%
- Sugars12.4g14%
- Salt3.07g52%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2483kJ/590kcal
Product Description
- Minced Beef in a Tomato, Chipotle Chilli and Beans Sauce with Spiced, Cooked Long Grain Rice, Pickled Red Onions, Red and Green Jalapeños, Topped with Coriander.
- Smoky beef chilli and beans with Mexican style rice, pickled red onions, spicy red and green jalapeños, topped with fresh coriander.
- Hola! Are you ready for bold flavours and a cheeky kick of heat? Transform your kitchen into a Mexican Cantina with our delicious dishes inspired by traditional recipes spiced up with a modern twist.
- © Copyright 2021
- Mild
- Inspired by Mexico
- Eaten at Home
- Made using British beef
- Pack size: 450G
Information
Ingredients
Cooked Long Grain Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice], Beef (14%), Tomato, White Onion, Black Turtle Beans, Black Eyed Beans, Red Onion, Red Kidney Beans, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Paste, Cornflour, Sugar, Red Jalapeño Chilli, Green Jalapeño Chilli, Lime Juice, Garlic Purée, Coriander, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Red Wine Vinegar, Red Chilli Purée, Beef Extract, Muscovado Sugar, Cumin Powder, Paprika, Smoked Paprika, Cocoa Mass, Tomato Purée, Cumin Seed, Molasses, Oregano, Sea Salt, Beef Fat, Cocoa Butter, Onion Concentrate, Concentrated Red Pepper Juice, Bay, Cinnamon, Chipotle Chilli Powder, Clove Powder, Chipotle Chilli, White Wine Vinegar, Jalapeño Chilli, Onion Extract, Turmeric, Garlic Extract, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Remove sleeve. Pierce film. Heat for 5 minutes (800W) or 4 1/2 minutes (900W). Stir halfway. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Not suitable for oven heating.
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestion
- Why not turn things up a notch with a dash of chilli sauce or a squeeze of lime?
Number of uses
Contains 1 serving
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable
Name and address
- MGK Mexicana,
- PO Box 10940,
- Leicester,
- LE3 3JZ.
- MGK Mexicana IRE,
- Samworth Brothers (Ireland) Ltd,
Return to
- Got something to say? Get in touch!
- hola@mgkmexicana.co.uk
- MGK Mexicana,
- PO Box 10940,
- Leicester,
- LE3 3JZ.
- MGK Mexicana IRE,
- Samworth Brothers (Ireland) Ltd,
- Henry Street,
- Limerick,
- V94 K5R6.
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|When heated according to instructions: Per pack (433g)**
|When heated according to instructions:Per 100g
|Energy
|2483kJ/590kcal
|573kJ/136kcal
|Fat
|13.6g
|3.1g
|of which saturates
|3.6g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|86.6g
|20.0g
|of which sugars
|12.4g
|2.9g
|Fibre
|14.1g
|3.3g
|Protein
|23.4g
|5.4g
|Salt
|3.07g
|0.71g
|Contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 450g typically weighs 433g
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021