Tesco Organic Desiccated Coconut 200G

Useful for its health benefits, organic too
Unlike many other fruits that are high in carbs, coconuts provide mostly fat hence useful for diabetics. Although more research is needed, the use of coconut could potentially support blood sugar control. Coconuts are especially high in manganese, which is essential for bone health and the metabolism of carbohydrates, proteins, and cholesterol, and they're also rich in copper and iron, which help form red blood cells, as well as selenium, an important antioxidant that protects cells. It's important to use organic coconut, where available, since it will contain a superior disease fighting fatty acid called lauric acid. Dried coconut meat is usually grated or shaved and used in cooking or baking. It can be further processed and ground into flour if you have a domestic spice & coffee grinder. With all these health benefits, the price is good value. If you add coconut to cake or cookie mixtures make sure to give the cake or cookies an extra few minutes in the oven. Basically you are adding more fat to the mixture and it takes longer to cook. It's also great to sprinkle on porridge, breakfast cereal and chopped fruit.
Lovely tasting
Made some small coconut macaroon cakes which were all consumed very quickly by the family . Their verdict was excellent and will you make some more soon ! Very pleased with my purchase.
It was fine.
It was fine.
Will buy again!
Good quality and good price.