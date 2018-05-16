We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

date 2018-05-16

Tesco Organic Desiccated Coconut 200G

Write a review
Tesco Organic Desiccated Coconut 200G
£2.35
£11.75/kg

Per 30g

Energy
805kJ
196kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
18.6g

high

27%of the reference intake
Saturates
16.0g

high

80%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.9g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.02g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2683kJ / 652kcal

Product Description

  • Organic desiccated coconut.
  • Naturally sweet and wonderfully fragrant
  • Great for baking. Finely ground to add sweetness to your cooking & baking
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Desiccated Coconut.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

approx. 7 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy2683kJ / 652kcal805kJ / 196kcal
Fat62.0g18.6g
Saturates53.4g16.0g
Carbohydrate6.4g1.9g
Sugars6.4g1.9g
Fibre23.1g6.9g
Protein5.6g1.7g
Salt0.07g0.02g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Useful for its health benefits, organic too

5 stars

Unlike many other fruits that are high in carbs, coconuts provide mostly fat hence useful for diabetics. Although more research is needed, the use of coconut could potentially support blood sugar control. Coconuts are especially high in manganese, which is essential for bone health and the metabolism of carbohydrates, proteins, and cholesterol, and they're also rich in copper and iron, which help form red blood cells, as well as selenium, an important antioxidant that protects cells. It's important to use organic coconut, where available, since it will contain a superior disease fighting fatty acid called lauric acid. Dried coconut meat is usually grated or shaved and used in cooking or baking. It can be further processed and ground into flour if you have a domestic spice & coffee grinder. With all these health benefits, the price is good value. If you add coconut to cake or cookie mixtures make sure to give the cake or cookies an extra few minutes in the oven. Basically you are adding more fat to the mixture and it takes longer to cook. It's also great to sprinkle on porridge, breakfast cereal and chopped fruit.

Lovely tasting

5 stars

Made some small coconut macaroon cakes which were all consumed very quickly by the family . Their verdict was excellent and will you make some more soon ! Very pleased with my purchase.

It was fine.

5 stars

It was fine.

Will buy again!

5 stars

Good quality and good price.

