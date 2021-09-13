Tesco 12 Salted Caramel Cheesecake Bites 240G
- Energy264kJ 63kcal3%
- Fat2.9g4%
- Saturates1.3g7%
- Sugars3.9g4%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1322kJ / 315kcal
Product Description
- Full fat soft cheese and sponge cake with salted caramel centre, coated in breadcrumbs with white confetti sprinkle.
- Food Worth Celebrating A cheesecake style bite, in breadcrumbs with a salted caramel sauce filling
- Pack size: 240G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (36%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Water, Salted Caramel Sauce (7%) [Water, Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Coconut Oil, Glucose, Coconut Fat, Gelling Agent (Agar), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavourings], Cornflour, Egg, Rice Flour, Wheat Starch, Salt, Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Dried Whole Milk, Paprika, Dried Egg, Flavourings, Raising Agents (Potassium Tartrate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Chilli Powder, Garlic Powder, Dried Onion, Coconut Oil, Shea Fat, Glazing Agents (Shellac, White and Yellow Beeswax), Maltodextrin, Thickener (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Colour (Titanium Dioxide), Glucose Syrup.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12-14 mins. For best results cook from frozen. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Allow to stand for 2 minutes after cooking.
Number of uses
approx. 12 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle at large supermarket Box. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
240g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One caramel cheesecake bite (20g)
|Energy
|1322kJ / 315kcal
|264kJ / 63kcal
|Fat
|14.7g
|2.9g
|Saturates
|6.3g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|40.7g
|8.1g
|Sugars
|19.4g
|3.9g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.2g
|Protein
|4.7g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Pack contains approx. 12 servings.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
