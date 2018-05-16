Tesco Finest Slow Cooked Beef Joint With Truffle Jus 1Kg

- Energy885kJ 211kcal11%
- Fat8.9g13%
- Saturates3.8g19%
- Sugars2.3g3%
- Salt1.6g27%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 590kJ / 141kcal
Product Description
- Slow cooked seasoned beef with a sachet of beef, red wine and truffle jus.
- SLOW COOKED Tender beef seasoned with sea salt and mixed peppercorns with a rich red wine and truffle jus
- Pack size: 1KG
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef (78%), Beef and Truffle Jus (20%) [Water, Port (Sulphites), Cornflour, Butter (Milk), Beef Extract, Red Wine (Suphites), Roasted Garlic Purée, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Yeast Extract, Thyme, Tomato Purée, Truffle, Black Pepper, Onion, Carrot, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring], Sugar, Black Pepper, Salt, Maltodextrin, Maize Starch, Yeast Extract, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Mixed Peppercorns.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once opened, consume within 24 hours. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 60 mins Place sachet to one side. Empty contents of the pouch into the foil tray provided and cover with foil. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40 minutes. Remove the foil and baste the joint before returning to the oven, uncovered for the remaining cook time. 20 minutes. Remove from the oven, baste and leave to rest for 5 minutes before serving with jus.
Microwave
Instructions: Sauce sachet: Microwave 2 mins 30 secs (800W)/ 2 mins (900W)
Empty sauce into microwaveable dish.
Heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds (800W)/1 minute (900W).
Stir then heat for a further 1 minute.
Serve with the beef and enjoy.
Produce of
Made using British beef.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Pouch. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1kg e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (150g**)
|Energy
|590kJ / 141kcal
|885kJ / 211kcal
|Fat
|5.9g
|8.9g
|Saturates
|2.5g
|3.8g
|Carbohydrate
|3.3g
|4.9g
|Sugars
|1.5g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.6g
|Protein
|18.3g
|27.5g
|Salt
|1.0g
|1.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 1kg typically weighs 600g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
