Tesco Prime Cuts Peppered Ham 125G
- Energy101kJ 24kcal1%
- Fat0.5g1%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars0.1g<1%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 480kJ / 114kcal
Product Description
- Sliced, cured and cooked formed ham made from selected cuts of pork leg meat cooked with black pepper.
- We work with a long established group of dedicated farms using hand butchered selected cuts of pork leg. The pork is then dry cured for at least four days to give a fuller flavour and succulent texture.
- DRY CURED BRITISH HAM Selected prime cuts cooked with black pepper for flavour 6 Slices
- Pack size: 125G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Mineral Sea Salt, Brown Sugar, Stabilisers (Potassium Triphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate, Tetrapotassium Diphosphate), Black Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
125g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (21g)
|Energy
|480kJ / 114kcal
|101kJ / 24kcal
|Fat
|2.3g
|0.5g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|1.0g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Protein
|22.0g
|4.6g
|Salt
|1.4g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.