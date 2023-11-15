We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Naturo Grain Free Beef Chicken In Herb Jelly 390G

Naturo Grain Free Beef Chicken In Herb Jelly 390G

4.4(7)
£1.30

£3.33/kg

Complete pet food for adult dogs
Omega 3 & 6**Contains sunflower and salmon oils providing omega 3 and 6 fatty acids to help maintain healthy skin and promote a shiny coat.
For Sensitive DigestionWe believe that all pets deserve the best and that's why we've created our grain & gluten free range specially for dogs who suffer from allergies and need easily digestible food. Abundant in protein & nutrition and high in flavour with a great taste.
Beef with chicken and a medley of fruit & vegetables100% Natural IngredientsAdded Vitamins and Minerals26% beef, 24% chicken - easily digested protein8% apple, carrot and green beans - carbohydrates for energyEssential oils & minerals - healthy skin and coatGlucosamine and chondroitin - joint healthGrain & Gluten Free
Pack size: 390G
Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids to help maintain healthy skin and promote a shiny coat

Ingredients

Beef 26%, Chicken 24%, Apple, Carrot and Green Beans 8% (from 0.9% Dried Fruit and Vegetables), Minerals, Sunflower Oil 0.125%, Salmon Oil 0.06%, Flaxseed Oil 0.06%, Dried Kelp, Dried Coriander, Dried Chicory Root, Mannanoligosaccharides (Prebiotic MOS), Dried Nettle, Green Tea, Dried Rosehip, Glucosamine (0.005%), Chondroitin Sulphate (0.0025%), Marigold

Net Contents

390g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Daily Feeding GuideUp to 5Kg: 1 Can10Kg: 1 3/4 Cans20Kg: 3 Cans30Kg: 3 3/4 Cans40Kg: 5 CansThis is a guide only. All dogs' needs may vary depending on age, activity and temperament. Please remove food from can before feeding. All dogs need access to fresh water at all times.

