Naturo Grain Free Beef Chicken In Herb Jelly 390G

Complete pet food for adult dogs

Omega 3 & 6* *Contains sunflower and salmon oils providing omega 3 and 6 fatty acids to help maintain healthy skin and promote a shiny coat.

For Sensitive Digestion We believe that all pets deserve the best and that's why we've created our grain & gluten free range specially for dogs who suffer from allergies and need easily digestible food. Abundant in protein & nutrition and high in flavour with a great taste.

Beef with chicken and a medley of fruit & vegetables 100% Natural Ingredients Added Vitamins and Minerals 26% beef, 24% chicken - easily digested protein 8% apple, carrot and green beans - carbohydrates for energy Essential oils & minerals - healthy skin and coat Glucosamine and chondroitin - joint health Grain & Gluten Free

Pack size: 390G

Ingredients

Beef 26%, Chicken 24%, Apple, Carrot and Green Beans 8% (from 0.9% Dried Fruit and Vegetables), Minerals, Sunflower Oil 0.125%, Salmon Oil 0.06%, Flaxseed Oil 0.06%, Dried Kelp, Dried Coriander, Dried Chicory Root, Mannanoligosaccharides (Prebiotic MOS), Dried Nettle, Green Tea, Dried Rosehip, Glucosamine (0.005%), Chondroitin Sulphate (0.0025%), Marigold

Net Contents

390g ℮

Preparation and Usage