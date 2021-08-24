Bird In Hand Sparkling Wine 750Ml
Product Description
- Brut Australian Sparkling Wine
- Pink looks great on everyone, doesn't it? Unrestrained, eternally curious, and deeply passionate. And bubbles make everything better. Infinitely exciting, light as air, yet somehow relaxing. Awash in strawberry flavours and cherry aromas, lifted by a hint of floral, this blush-colored sparkling, sprung from the elegance of Adelaide Hills Pinot Noir, is here to remind you of the endless pleasures of optimism.
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Net Contents
750ml
