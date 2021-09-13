Tesco 10 Halloumi-Style Fries 170G
- Energy236kJ 57kcal3%
- Fat3.8g5%
- Saturates1.7g9%
- Sugars0.3g<1%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1386kJ / 333kcal
Product Description
- A blend of halloumi medium fat hard cheese and medium fat semi hard cheese, made with pasteurised cow's, sheep's and goats' milk, coated in breadcrumbs.
- A blend of Halloumi and Greek style cheese coated in golden breadcrumbs
- Pack size: 170G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Medium Fat Semi Hard Cheese (31%) [Cheese (Milk), Water, Whipping Cream (Milk), Milk Proteins, Salt, Emulsifiers (Polyphosphates, Sodium Phosphates), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Halloumi Medium Fat Hard Cheese (31%) (Milk), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Sunflower Oil, Wheat Starch, Cornflour, Rice Flour, Salt, Yeast, Paprika, Dried Egg.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12-13 mins. For best results cook from frozen. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 12-13 minutes. Allow to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Number of uses
approx. 10 Servings
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Bag. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
170g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One halloumi fry (17g)
|Energy
|1386kJ / 333kcal
|236kJ / 57kcal
|Fat
|22.1g
|3.8g
|Saturates
|10.0g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|16.2g
|2.8g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.2g
|Protein
|16.7g
|2.8g
|Salt
|2.3g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Pack contains approx. 10 servings.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.