Tesco 2 Lightly Seasoned Lamb Grill Steaks 300G

- Energy1182kJ 284kcal14%
- Fat18.3g26%
- Saturates8.0g40%
- Sugars0.9g1%
- Salt0.8g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1046kJ / 251kcal
Product Description
- 2 Lamb grill steaks made with chopped and shaped lamb with onion, crumb and seasoning.
- Lightly seasoned for a full flavour
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Lamb (84%), Water, Onion (5%), Crumb (4%) [Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Maize Starch, Salt, Dextrose], Yeast Extract, Rice Flour, Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Onion Powder, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sunflower Oil, Rosemary Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: 18 mins. Place steaks under a pre-heated grill. Turn occasionally. Remove from grill and allow to rest for 2 minutes before serving.
Produce of
Made using British lamb.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One grill steak (113g**)
|Energy
|1046kJ / 251kcal
|1182kJ / 284kcal
|Fat
|16.2g
|18.3g
|Saturates
|7.1g
|8.0g
|Carbohydrate
|5.5g
|6.2g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.7g
|Protein
|20.4g
|23.0g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 300g typically weighs 226g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.