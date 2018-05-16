Paxo Southern Fried Breadcrumbs 210G

- Energy343kJ 81kcal4%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1489kJ
Product Description
- Southern Style Seasoned Breadcrumbs.
- Some settling of the contents may have occured during transit.
- To ovenbake, grill or fry
- No artificial colours
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 210G
Information
Ingredients
Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Yeast, Colour (Paprika Extract), Turmeric Extract), Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract Powder (contains Barley, Wheat), Dried Oregano, Onion Powder, Ground Fennel, Rosemary Extract
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct heat and sunlight.Best before end see base of drum
Preparation and Usage
- Paxo Southern Fried Breadcrumbs provide the perfect coating for fish, poultry, meat or vegetables. Easy to use, they are also ideal for sprinkling over baked or grilled dishes to provide a delicious crunchy topping.
Number of uses
This pack contains approximately 9 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Recycling info
Cap. Recyclable Seal. Not Recyclable
Net Contents
210g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per portion (23g) as sold
|Energy
|1489kJ
|343kJ
|352kcal
|81kcal
|Fat
|2.5g
|0.6g
|of which Saturates
|0.3g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|68.2g
|15.7g
|of which Sugars
|5.7g
|1.3g
|Fibre
|4.8g
|1.1g
|Protein
|11.7g
|2.7g
|Salt
|2.48g
|0.57g
|-
|-
