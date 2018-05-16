We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Paxo Southern Fried Breadcrumbs 210G

Paxo Southern Fried Breadcrumbs 210G
£ 2.10
£10.00/kg
Per portion (23g) as sold
  • Energy343kJ 81kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.6g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt0.57g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1489kJ

Product Description

  • Southern Style Seasoned Breadcrumbs.
  • Some settling of the contents may have occured during transit.
  • Paxo trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • To ovenbake, grill or fry
  • No artificial colours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 210G

Information

Ingredients

Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Yeast, Colour (Paprika Extract), Turmeric Extract), Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract Powder (contains Barley, Wheat), Dried Oregano, Onion Powder, Ground Fennel, Rosemary Extract

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct heat and sunlight.Best before end see base of drum

Preparation and Usage

  • Paxo Southern Fried Breadcrumbs provide the perfect coating for fish, poultry, meat or vegetables. Easy to use, they are also ideal for sprinkling over baked or grilled dishes to provide a delicious crunchy topping.

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 9 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Recycling info

Cap. Recyclable Seal. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box 13008.

Return to

  For information call 0800 234 6328 (UK Only)
  www.paxo.co.uk
  UK: Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  Or
  ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box 13008.

Net Contents

210g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer portion (23g) as sold
Energy1489kJ343kJ352kcal81kcal
Fat2.5g0.6g
of which Saturates0.3g<0.1g
Carbohydrate68.2g15.7g
of which Sugars5.7g1.3g
Fibre4.8g1.1g
Protein11.7g2.7g
Salt2.48g0.57g
This pack contains approximately 9 portions--
