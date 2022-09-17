We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco American Pancake Shaker Mix With Chocolate Chips 155G

3.5(6)Write a review
Tesco American Pancake Shaker Mix With Chocolate Chips 155G
£1.00
£6.45/kg

One pancake

Energy
359kJ
85kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
1.8g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.6g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.40g

medium

7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 921kJ / 218kcal

Product Description

  • Batter mix with chocolate chips.
  • with Choc Chips JUST ADD WATER
  • Pack size: 155G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chocolate Chips (9%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring], Sugar, Raising Agents (Glucono-Delta-Lactone, Sodium Bicarbonate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Dextrose, Dried Egg White, Dried Egg Yolk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • Contains wheat, milk and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • PREPARATION GUIDELINES

    1. Shake gently to loosen the mix and remove the cap. Add cold water up to the fill line (150ml). Replace the cap, invert and shake the bottle for 2 minutes until the mixture is smooth.
    2. Pre-heat a 7" (18cm) frying pan over a medium to high heat. Add a spray of vegetable oil. Pour the pancake batter over the base of the frying pan (approx. 2-3 tbsp) to form a pancake.
    3. Cook for approx. 40 seconds until it starts to set around the sides and bubbles form on the top. The pancake will be ready to turn when the batter moves freely from the base of the pan. Turn the pancake and cook the other side until golden brown.
    4. Repeat stages 2-3 with the remaining batter.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse/Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

155g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pancake (39g)
Energy921kJ / 218kcal359kJ / 85kcal
Fat4.7g1.8g
Saturates0.8g0.3g
Carbohydrate37.3g14.5g
Sugars6.6g2.6g
Fibre1.0g0.4g
Protein6.1g2.4g
Salt1.03g0.40g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
View all Ready Made Mixes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

6 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

We get this every week and our children love it

5 stars

We get this every week and our children love it

A lovely treat

4 stars

This is so easy to do but I noticed that rhe chocolate chips fell to the bottom of the jar. so the 1st lot of pancakes had hardly any chips but the final ones had many.

So yummy! 🫶🏻

5 stars

So yummy! 🫶🏻

Very convenient

5 stars

It’s a great product I use it all of the time for camping and weekends away, it’s very convenient as you just add water

C’mon Tesco

1 stars

No wonder people have been complaining on social media about this stuff. Watery mix which doesn’t cook well and the pancakes don’t thicken up. Worst bit about it, all the chocolate chips fall to the bottom of the mixture instead of going into the pan! Worst purchase ever.

Not good

1 stars

It makes pancakes but you get an overwhelming taste of salt. The chocolate chips fall to the bottom so your last pancake will have about 20 chocolate chips and the rest will have none. The chocolate chips then go on to burn so crisp up in the pancake. Not a nice experience

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here