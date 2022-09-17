Tesco American Pancake Shaker Mix With Chocolate Chips 155G

We get this every week and our children love it
A lovely treat
This is so easy to do but I noticed that rhe chocolate chips fell to the bottom of the jar. so the 1st lot of pancakes had hardly any chips but the final ones had many.
So yummy! 🫶🏻
Very convenient
It’s a great product I use it all of the time for camping and weekends away, it’s very convenient as you just add water
C’mon Tesco
No wonder people have been complaining on social media about this stuff. Watery mix which doesn’t cook well and the pancakes don’t thicken up. Worst bit about it, all the chocolate chips fall to the bottom of the mixture instead of going into the pan! Worst purchase ever.
Not good
It makes pancakes but you get an overwhelming taste of salt. The chocolate chips fall to the bottom so your last pancake will have about 20 chocolate chips and the rest will have none. The chocolate chips then go on to burn so crisp up in the pancake. Not a nice experience