Tesco High Fibre Wholemeal Loaf 400G

Wholemeal loaf

This wholemeal loaf is baked with fine wholemeal flour to give a soft texture and a balance of sweet and bitter notes. Crafted by experts, this delicious loaf has been enriched with fibre so it can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet. Eat today to enjoy at its best or to keep for a little longer, try freezing or refreshing by sprinkling with water and gently warming in the oven.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Vinegar, Fermented Wheat Flour, Soya Flour, Palm Oil, Palm Fat, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

Contains gluten, wheat and soya. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

400g