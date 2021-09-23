We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lapostolle Reserve Merlot Wine 75Cl

Product Description

  • LAPOSTOLLE RESERVE MERLOT WINE 75CL
  • Crafted by Domaines Bournet-Lapostolle, our wines embody the outstanding growing conditions found in Chile combined with seven generations of French winemaking know-how dedicated to quality wines. This wine is perfectly balanced, full of flavour, with youthful and bright characteristics - perfect for any occasion. It is excellent with stews, red meats and barbecue.
  • Certified Carbon Neutral® delivery
  • CarbonNeutral.com
  • Wine of Chile
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • This wine is perfectly balanced, full of flavour, with youthful and bright characteristics - perfect for any occasion

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

14% vol

Producer

Lapostolle Wines

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Andrea Leon

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Merlot

Vinification Details

  • 100% Stainless Steel tank fermentation followed by 50% of the wine being aged for 5 months in French oak barrels to give a layer of complexity, with the remaining 50% being aged in stainless steel tanks. The result is a wine with great fruit and a fresh and pleasant palate.

History

  • Lapostolle Wines was founded by Alexandra Marnier Lapostolle and her husband Cyril de Bournet in 1994. Alexandra is a member of the renowned Marnier Lapostolle family that has been dedicated for several generations to the production of high-quality spirits and wines.

Regional Information

  • The Rapel Valley is located between the Andes mountains and the coastal cordillera, and the region has a winter only rainfall pattern with warm days and cool nights. This combination makes for great grape growing conditions which allows us to make wines that are both authentic and enjoyable.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 2 years

Produce of

Produced & bottled in Chile

Name and address

  • Produced & bottled by:
  • Lapostolle Wines SpA.,
  • Santa Cruz,
  • Chile.

Importer address

  • Benchmark Drinks Europe,
  • T12 T0CT,
  • ROI.

Return to

  • Benchmark Drinks Europe,
  • T12 T0CT,
  • ROI.
  • www.lapostollewines.com

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Down the sink with this.Awful. Not particularly ch

1 stars

Down the sink with this.Awful. Not particularly cheap and at least didn't pay full price as it was on offer.I can see why!!

Delicious! Well worth it.

5 stars

Delicious! Well worth it.

