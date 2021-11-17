We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Vanilla Dusting 80G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Vanilla Dusting 80G

Low Everyday Price

£1.00
£1.25/100g

Low Everyday Price

Per 5g

Energy
84kJ
20kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.8g

high

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1683kJ / 396kcal

Product Description

  • Vanilla flavoured sugar for topping hot drinks.
  • Perfect for hot drinks
  • Pack size: 80G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Vanilla Extract. 

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Lid. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

80g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 5g
Energy1683kJ / 396kcal84kJ / 20kcal
Fat0.5g<0.1g
Saturates0.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate96.6g4.8g
Sugars96.0g4.8g
Fibre1.7g<0.1g
Protein0.5g<0.1g
Salt0.25g0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Lovely sprinkled on my cappuccino, I have all of t

5 stars

Lovely sprinkled on my cappuccino, I have all of the hot chocolate powders and this one is my favourite.

