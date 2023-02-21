We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Brewdog Hazy Jane Guava New England Ipa 4 X 330Ml

2.8(4)Write a review
Brewdog Hazy Jane Guava New England Ipa 4 X 330Ml
£6.00
£4.54/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Dear People of the World...
  • Brewdog is on a mission to...
  • Make Earth Great Again
  • Because Science Says...
  • If we don't deal with climate change now, it will be too late.
  • Trees are nature's carbon killer, so we created...
  • The Lost Forest
  • By 2022, we will have planted one million trees.
  • Carbon Negative adjective
  • The reduction of an entity's carbon footprint to less than neutral, so that the entity has a net effect of removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere rather than adding it.
  • We are now Carbon Negative
  • For every beer we make, we remove twice the CO2 that we emit.
  • Here's to You!
  • By Drinking this beer you are having a positive impact on the planet.
  • Discover More...Brewdog.com/Tomorrow
  • For Better Beer. For a Better Planet. Powered by the People.
  • For Us All.
  • Together, We Can Make Things Right.
  • Brewed in Ellon Enjoyed Worldwide
  • Pack size: 1320ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Lactose (Milk), Torrefied Wheat, Malted Oats, Hops, Yeast, Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients list in bold.

ABV

5.0% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store Cold.For Best Before See Base. Manufacturing Date is 12 Months Prior to the Best Date Printed on this Can.

Produce of

Brewed & Canned in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink Fresh.

Name and address

  • Brewed & Canned by:
  • Brewdog PLC,
  • Balmacassie Commercial Park,
  • Ellon,
  • Scotland,
  • AB41 8BX.

Return to

  • Brewdog PLC,
  • Balmacassie Commercial Park,
  • Ellon,
  • Scotland,
  • AB41 8BX.

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

View all Craft Beer

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

4 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Love hazy Jane but this goes downhill quickly afte

1 stars

Love hazy Jane but this goes downhill quickly after the first sip. Ends up tasting like soapy water.

Problem

1 stars

Usually lovely but two contaminated batches reported to Brewdog 30/12/22

Yummmm

5 stars

Refreshing with a yummy guava twist - my new fave!

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here