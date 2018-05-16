Branston Piccalilli 360G

Product Description
- Cauliflower, Onion, Gherkin and Silverskin Onion Piccalilli in a Tangy Mustard Sauce
- Liven up Cheeseboards & Lunch!
- Crafted by our Branston master picklers, a mouth watering addition to your ham sandwich or cheese toastie!
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 360G
Information
Ingredients
Vegetables (36%) (Cauliflower Florets, Onion, Gherkin, Silverskin Onion, Cauliflower), Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Rice Flour, Mustard Flour, Spices (Ground Turmeric, Ground Ginger, Cayenne Pepper), Colour (Riboflavin), Cinnamon Extract
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry & dark place.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks. Best Before End: See Cap
Preparation and Usage
- Serving suggestion: Spoon out and enjoy in a delicious piccalilli, cheese & tomato baguette sandwich!
Recycling info
Cap. Recyclable
Net Contents
360g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As sold per 100g
|Energy
|524kJ/123kcal
|Fat
|0.8g
|of which Saturates
|0.2g
|Carbohydrates
|26.0g
|of which Sugars
|22.0g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|Protein
|0.8g
|Salt
|2.00g
