Branston Piccalilli 360G

image 1 of Branston Piccalilli 360G
£ 2.00
£0.56/100g

Product Description

  • Cauliflower, Onion, Gherkin and Silverskin Onion Piccalilli in a Tangy Mustard Sauce
  • For any other Branston delights visit us at www.bringoutthebranston.co.uk
  • Liven up Cheeseboards & Lunch!
  • Crafted by our Branston master picklers, a mouth watering addition to your ham sandwich or cheese toastie!
  • Have You Tried?
  • Branston Mediterranean Tomato Chutney for a tasty alternative?
  • Bring Out the Branston
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 360G

Information

Ingredients

Vegetables (36%) (Cauliflower Florets, Onion, Gherkin, Silverskin Onion, Cauliflower), Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Rice Flour, Mustard Flour, Spices (Ground Turmeric, Ground Ginger, Cayenne Pepper), Colour (Riboflavin), Cinnamon Extract

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry & dark place.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks. Best Before End: See Cap

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving suggestion: Spoon out and enjoy in a delicious piccalilli, cheese & tomato baguette sandwich!

Recycling info

Cap. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Mizkan,
  • UK: PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR,
  • UK.
  • EU: Van Heuven Goedhartlaan 13D,

Net Contents

360g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold per 100g
Energy524kJ/123kcal
Fat0.8g
of which Saturates0.2g
Carbohydrates26.0g
of which Sugars22.0g
Fibre<0.5g
Protein0.8g
Salt2.00g
