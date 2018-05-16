Gillette Proglide Washbag Gift Set
- GILLETTE PROGLIDE WASHBAG GIFT SET
- Give the gift of a strong start and strong finish with Gillette ProGlide gift sets! The Gillette ProGlide men's razor with FlexBall technology responds to contours for uncompromising closeness and comfort. With its blades spaced closely together for incredible comfort and a precision trimmer on the back, you can dare to get close. The shaving gel is suitable for sensitive skin and provides incredible skin comfort.
- Give the gift of a strong start and strong finish with Gillette ProGlide gift sets
- Includes a ProGlide razor, a blade refill, a Fusion5 shaving gel 200ml and a travel bag
- Razor with 5 anti-friction blades for a close, long-lasting shave
- FlexBall technology responds to your contours for a comfortable shave
- Enhanced lubrastrip (vs. Fusion5)
- Precision trimmer for hard-to-reach places and styling facial hair
- Microfins that gently stretch and smooth skin for a close shave
- Shaving gel is suitable for sensitive skin and provides incredible skin comfort
Lubrastrip: PEG-115M; PEG-7M; PEG-100; Silica; Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate; Tris(Di-T-Butyl)Phosphite; BHT, Shave Gel: Aqua; Palmitic Acid; Triethanolamine; Isopentane; Glyceryl Oleate; Stearic Acid; Glycerin; Isobutane; Sorbitol; Parfum; Hydroxyethylcellulose; PEG-90M; Menthol; PEG-23M; Myristic Acid; Linalool; BHT; Limonene; Lauric Acid; Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer; Propylene Glycol; Silica; PVM/MA Copolymer; Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice; Methylparaben; Lecithin; Tocopherol; Ascorbyl Palmitate; Propylparaben; Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides Citrate; CI 42053; CI 42090
Poland
- Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F. Keep out of reach of children. 5.1% by mass of the contents are flammable. Use only as directed.
- Procter & Gamble UK
- Weybridge
- Surrey
- KT13 0XP
- United Kingdom
- 0800 445 53 883
- Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.
