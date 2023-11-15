Garnier Nutrisse 5.21 Ultra Intense Lilac Permanent Hair Dye

GARNIER NUTRISSE PRMT HAIR DYE 5.21 INTS LILAC

Boost your colour by infusing intense dyes at the heart of the hair fibre with colour boost technology Garnier is also proud to announce that we are now officially approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny Programme. At Garnier, we believe in providing our consumers with excellent home hair dye. Garnier Nutrisse Ultra Color intense bold permanent hair dye allows you to dye your hair in the comfort of your home, giving you vibrant long-lasting colour. With Nutrisse permanent hair dye, nourished hair means intense colour. Our new restoring after-colour conditioner is enriched with avocado oil, olive oil, cranberry oil, shea oil and argan oil, and nourishes hair even after colouring leaving it silky, 3x shinier*, 3x stronger** and up to 8 weeks of intense, vibrant colour. * Instrumental test vs uncoloured hair. ** Instrumental test vs coloured unconditioned hair. Our Nutrisse Ultra Color range works on all hair textures and even on dark hair, providing a long-lasting vibrant permanent colour.

Garnier Nutrisse Ultra Color bold, intense at home hair dye gives you nourished, vibrant, long-lasting hair colour. The exclusive colour boost technology boots your colour by infusing intense dyes at the heart of the fibre, for up to 8 weeks of intense bold colour. Choosing your perfect Nutrisse shade: Your hair dye colour result will vary depending on your natural hair colour - check the back of pack. Remember to always do your patch test 48 hours before colouring your hair at home. Top tips: Use an old towel as hair colour may stain it. Apply moisturising cream to your hairline to avoid staining. Hair Dye can only lighten your natural hair colour 1 to 2 levels. If you have long or thick hair, use two hair dye boxes.

Garnier Nutrisse Ultra Color Vibrant Intense Permanent hair dye Up to 8 weeks of vibrant and intense colour The 5 oils conditioner restores hair to reveal up to 3x shinier hair and up to 3x stronger hair Nourished hair means intense colour Works on All hair textures Visible even on dark hair

Ingredients

1257506K - Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Deceth-3, Propylene Glycol, Laureth-12, Ammonium Hydroxide, Oleth-30, Lauric Acid, Hexadimethrine Chloride, Glycol Distearate, N, N-Bis(2-Hydroxyethyl)-P-Phenylenediamine Sulfate, Ethanolamine, 1-Naphthol, Polyquaternium-22, Silica Dimethyl Silylate [Nano] / Silica Dimethyl Silylate, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol, Sodium Metabisulfite, 1-Hydroxyethyl 4, 5-Diamino Pyrazole Sulfate, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Dimethicone, Carbomer, Rosmarinus Officinalis Extract / Rosemary Extract, EDTA, Vitis Vinifera Seed Oil / Grape Seed Oil, Parfum / Fragrance, 1190018 - Aqua / Water, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Trideceth-2 Carboxamide MEA, Ceteareth-25, Glycerin, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Sodium Salicylate, Phosphoric Acid, Parfum / Fragrance, 1238538 E - Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Behentrimonium Chloride, Olea Europaea Fruit Oil / Olive Fruit Oil, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Vaccinium Macrocarpon (Cranberry) Seed Oil, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Extract / Rosemary Leaf Extract, Persea Gratissima Oil / Avocado Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Amodimethicone, Isopropyl Alcohol, Caprylyl Glycol, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Tocopherol, Sodium Benzoate, Cetrimonium Chloride, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum / Fragrance

Preparation and Usage