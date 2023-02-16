Tesco Ground Almonds 500G

Great wheat free alternative
This is a great product which I use in baking with perfect results every time. It’s very helpful to have it in the large 500g size so well done Tesco!
Very versatile and tasty.
Great quality as I use it to make chocolate brownies and pastry for Quiche.
Great for cake making
Consistent good quality. I use for cake making and its never let me down. 500g packet is good value
Fine Almond Flour
This is like fine ground almond flour and not coarse which is great for cooking.
wonderful
good quality, great size and the price was good.
Good quality and good value.
Brilliant size now available.
I always make marzipan for the Christmas cake so buy it early to make sure of the availability. Its great that Tesco do this large size too.
Excellent value and quality. Makes wonderful chocolate and Madeira cakes