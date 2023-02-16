We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Ground Almonds 500G

£5.45
£10.90/kg

Per 25g

Energy
654kJ
158kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
14.0g

high

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2617kJ / 633kcal

Product Description

  • Ground almonds.
  • FOR BAKING & COOKING Finely milled for blending into bakes and sauces
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g
Energy2617kJ / 633kcal654kJ / 158kcal
Fat55.8g14.0g
Saturates4.4g1.1g
Carbohydrate6.9g1.7g
Sugars4.2g1.1g
Fibre9.5g2.4g
Protein21.1g5.3g
Salt0.04g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
8 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Great wheat free alternative

5 stars

This is a great product which I use in baking with perfect results every time. It’s very helpful to have it in the large 500g size so well done Tesco!

Very versatile and tasty.

5 stars

Great quality as I use it to make chocolate brownies and pastry for Quiche.

Great for cake making

5 stars

Consistent good quality. I use for cake making and its never let me down. 500g packet is good value

Fine Almond Flour

5 stars

This is like fine ground almond flour and not coarse which is great for cooking.

wonderful

5 stars

good quality, great size and the price was good.

Good quality and good value.

5 stars

Good quality and good value.

Brilliant size now available.

5 stars

I always make marzipan for the Christmas cake so buy it early to make sure of the availability. Its great that Tesco do this large size too.

Excellent value and quality. Makes wonderful choc

5 stars

Excellent value and quality. Makes wonderful chocolate and Madeira cakes

