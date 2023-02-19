Tesco Finest Sea Salt & Chardonnay Vinegar Crinkle Cut Crisps 150G

Vegan alternative to Salt & Vinegar Pringles
I'm so glad you brought these back. These are my vegan replacement for Salt & Vinegar Pringles. Don't get me wrong, if Pringles removed the unnecessary milk I'd go for those, but these are the next best thing!
You will be missed, best & strongest crisps ever.
Wish they still made these, can't believe they discontinued them. They were always sold out, so must have been popular despite the mixed reviews! Love them or hate them it seems. Unfortunately they seemed to weaken the flavour after complaints... so they became like every other boring crinkle cut salt and vinegar crisp on the market!??? There were enough bog standard S&V crisps available to cater to those who couldn't deal with the intense flavour. They used to be the best crisps available. They will be missed. RIP.
Used to be good
These used to be really strong and nice but now they have weakened them and they are boring again. Time to look for a new proper salt and vinegar...
Good quality.
Yes very good quality - I find all Tesco products are very good quality. They are great nibbles with a glass if wine.
quality has reduced significantly in last 12 mths
`Hasd the recipe changed the flavor is bono longer there
Amazing
Absolutely amazing highly recommend
Flavourless
Very bland - no flavour. Bring back the previous salt and vinegar crisps.
Flavourless
Had these before and really liked them, on the latest purchase they basically had no flavour, might as well be just unsalted/unflavoured. Very disappointing, waste of money.
So vinegary amazing
These crisps are so good. strong vinegary flavour only crisps better are COOP sea and Chardonnay vinegar crisp but these are close second . Can never eat walkers after these
The best crisps money can buy
Finally! Crisps that pack a punch. These really are super flavourful and have a proper bold taste. I often find that crisps aren't flavoured strongly enough but these absolutely are. Tesco, please don't reformulate these to a weaker recipie. People that prefer weaker tasting crisps have plenty of choices but us bold taste lovers don't have many choices.