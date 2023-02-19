We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Sea Salt & Chardonnay Vinegar Crinkle Cut Crisps 150G

2.6(59)Write a review
£1.35
£0.90/100g

1/6 of a pack

Energy
524kJ
126kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
7.4g

high

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.8g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.2g

medium

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2096kJ / 503kcal

Product Description

  • Sea salt and Chardonnay wine vinegar flavour crinkle cut potato crisps.
  • Our experts work closely with local farmers to select the variety of British potato that gives just the right crunch. Each potato is carefully sliced and fried in small batches under the watchful eye of specially trained fryers. They stir each batch gently, select the best crisps, then tumble them carefully in seasoning for a perfectly even coating.
  • Hand cooked crisps
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring, Rice Flour, Sugar, Citric Acid, Sea Salt, Yeast Extract Powder, Chardonnay Wine Vinegar Powder.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (25g)
Energy2096kJ / 503kcal524kJ / 126kcal
Fat29.7g7.4g
Saturates3.0g0.8g
Carbohydrate47.8g12.0g
Sugars1.1g0.3g
Fibre7.7g1.9g
Protein7.3g1.8g
Salt0.9g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
59 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Vegan alternative to Salt & Vinegar Pringles

5 stars

I'm so glad you brought these back. These are my vegan replacement for Salt & Vinegar Pringles. Don't get me wrong, if Pringles removed the unnecessary milk I'd go for those, but these are the next best thing!

You will be missed, best & strongest crisps ever.

5 stars

Wish they still made these, can't believe they discontinued them. They were always sold out, so must have been popular despite the mixed reviews! Love them or hate them it seems. Unfortunately they seemed to weaken the flavour after complaints... so they became like every other boring crinkle cut salt and vinegar crisp on the market!??? There were enough bog standard S&V crisps available to cater to those who couldn't deal with the intense flavour. They used to be the best crisps available. They will be missed. RIP.

Used to be good

3 stars

These used to be really strong and nice but now they have weakened them and they are boring again. Time to look for a new proper salt and vinegar...

Good quality.

5 stars

Yes very good quality - I find all Tesco products are very good quality. They are great nibbles with a glass if wine.

quality has reduced significantly in last 12 mths

2 stars

`Hasd the recipe changed the flavor is bono longer there

Amazing

5 stars

Absolutely amazing highly recommend

Flavourless

1 stars

Very bland - no flavour. Bring back the previous salt and vinegar crisps.

Flavourless

1 stars

Had these before and really liked them, on the latest purchase they basically had no flavour, might as well be just unsalted/unflavoured. Very disappointing, waste of money.

So vinegary amazing

4 stars

These crisps are so good. strong vinegary flavour only crisps better are COOP sea and Chardonnay vinegar crisp but these are close second . Can never eat walkers after these

The best crisps money can buy

5 stars

Finally! Crisps that pack a punch. These really are super flavourful and have a proper bold taste. I often find that crisps aren't flavoured strongly enough but these absolutely are. Tesco, please don't reformulate these to a weaker recipie. People that prefer weaker tasting crisps have plenty of choices but us bold taste lovers don't have many choices.

1-10 of 59 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

