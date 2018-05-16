Tesco Bbq Chicken Breast Pieces 360G

- Energy476kJ 112kcal6%
- Fat0.7g1%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars4.3g5%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 529kJ / 125kcal
Product Description
- Cooked chicken breast pieces in a sweet and smoky barbecue glaze.
- Chicken breast oven cooked in a barbecue marinade
- SWEET & SMOKY Chicken breast chunks oven cooked in a barbecue marinade
- Pack size: 360G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (84%), Sugar, Tomato Powder, Tapioca Starch, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Cornflour, Garlic Powder, Smoked Paprika, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Black Pepper, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Onion Powder, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Ginger, Cinnamon, Allspice, Maltodextrin, Rapeseed Oil, Paprika Extract, Fenugreek, Vinegar, Tamarind Concentrate, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Clove, Cayenne Pepper.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 18-24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 4 mins - 4 mins 30 secs / 900W 3 mins 30 secs - 4 mins.
Spread chicken out on a microwaveable plate.
Heat on full power for 2 minutes (800W / 900W).
Toss chicken.
Heat for a further 2 minutes - 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 1 minute 30 seconds - 2 minutes (900W)
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Produce of
Made using British chicken.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
360g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of a pack (90g)
|Energy
|529kJ / 125kcal
|476kJ / 112kcal
|Fat
|0.7g
|0.7g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|8.8g
|7.9g
|Sugars
|4.8g
|4.3g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Protein
|20.5g
|18.4g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
