L'oreal Paris Revitalift Filler Anti Wrinkle Serum 30Ml

£20.00

£66.67/100ml

L'Oreal Paris Revlft Filler A/W Serum 30ml
Our ultimate anti-wrinkle serum, charged with 1.5% pure Hyaluronic Acid to intensely hydrate skin, smooth and replump wrinkles from within.Macro Hyaluronic AcidHydrates and smooths the skin's surface.Micro Hyaluronic AcidPlumps out wrinkles from within.Smooth, non-greasy and non-sticky, the formula absorbs quickly so it can be layered with your regular day or night care regime.Immediately, skin is deeply hydrated*. It feels more plump, supple and looks smoother.*In 1 week, skin feels bouncier, firmer and more toned.**Self-assessment on 155 women.This is not a Dermatological Filler however, it will reduce the appearance of wrinkles and replump the look of the skin contours. Discover Revitalift Filler + Hyaluronic Acid, our Anti-Wrinkle + Replumping regime, highly concentrated in hyaluronic acid.
An intensive anti-wrinkle serum skin treatment; hydrates, smooths and replumps wrinklesWith 1.5% pure hyaluronic acid, our highest ever concentrationFeaturing macro and micro hyaluronic acid molecules, for multi-layer skin boostingFor daily use. Absorbs quickly, for use before regular day or night care regimes and make-upFor all skin types, feels light with a non-greasy finish
Pack size: 30ML

Ingredients

909160 5, Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Hydroxyethylpiperazine Ethane Sulfonic Acid, Sodium Hyaluronate, Dipeptide Diaminobutyroyl Benzylamide Diacetate, Disodium EDTA, Secale Cereale Seed Extract / Rye Seed Extract, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Calcium Pantothenate, PEG-60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Pentylene Glycol, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Linalool, Chlorphenesin, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. B242753/1)

Net Contents

30ml

Preparation and Usage

Twice daily apply 2-3 drops to a clean face and neck. Follow with Revitalift Filler Day Cream.

