L'oreal Paris Revitalift Filler Anti Wrinkle Serum 30Ml

L'Oreal Paris Revlft Filler A/W Serum 30ml

Our ultimate anti-wrinkle serum, charged with 1.5% pure Hyaluronic Acid to intensely hydrate skin, smooth and replump wrinkles from within. Macro Hyaluronic Acid Hydrates and smooths the skin's surface. Micro Hyaluronic Acid Plumps out wrinkles from within. Smooth, non-greasy and non-sticky, the formula absorbs quickly so it can be layered with your regular day or night care regime. Immediately, skin is deeply hydrated*. It feels more plump, supple and looks smoother.* In 1 week, skin feels bouncier, firmer and more toned.* *Self-assessment on 155 women. This is not a Dermatological Filler however, it will reduce the appearance of wrinkles and replump the look of the skin contours. Discover Revitalift Filler + Hyaluronic Acid, our Anti-Wrinkle + Replumping regime, highly concentrated in hyaluronic acid.

An intensive anti-wrinkle serum skin treatment; hydrates, smooths and replumps wrinkles With 1.5% pure hyaluronic acid, our highest ever concentration Featuring macro and micro hyaluronic acid molecules, for multi-layer skin boosting For daily use. Absorbs quickly, for use before regular day or night care regimes and make-up For all skin types, feels light with a non-greasy finish

Ingredients

909160 5, Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Hydroxyethylpiperazine Ethane Sulfonic Acid, Sodium Hyaluronate, Dipeptide Diaminobutyroyl Benzylamide Diacetate, Disodium EDTA, Secale Cereale Seed Extract / Rye Seed Extract, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Calcium Pantothenate, PEG-60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Pentylene Glycol, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Linalool, Chlorphenesin, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. B242753/1)

Net Contents

30ml

