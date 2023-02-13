We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Desiccated Coconut 200G

3.8(6)Write a review
Tesco Desiccated Coconut 200G
£1.45
£7.25/kg

Per 30g

Energy
782kJ
190kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
18.6g

high

27%of the reference intake
Saturates
16.0g

high

80%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.9g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.02g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2608kJ / 633kcal

Product Description

  • Desiccated coconut.
  • HIGH IN FIBRE Great in sweet and savoury recipes
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Desiccated Coconut Flakes, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy2608kJ / 633kcal782kJ / 190kcal
Fat62.0g18.6g
Saturates53.4g16.0g
Carbohydrate6.4g1.9g
Sugars6.4g1.9g
Fibre13.7g4.1g
Protein5.6g1.7g
Salt0.07g0.02g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
coarse and inferior.

1 stars

I did not care at all for this Tesco coconut. It is nothing like the quality of the brand I have been using for a long time, i.e. East End coconut. Much superior to Tesco brand. I use it to make chocolate snowballs for each member of my family on their birthdays.

Dry

2 stars

Used it in my once a week coconut sponge but unfortunately I found it a very dry coconut compared to my usual brand .

Perfect

5 stars

Good quality. I used it to sprinkle over the custard topping on Manchester tart.

Good quality

5 stars

Good quality, meaty coconut, not extremely fine or dry

I made a lovely coconut and cherry loaf.

5 stars

I made a lovely coconut and cherry loaf.

Coconut haystacks.

5 stars

Coconut haystacks.

