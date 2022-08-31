We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Torres Vina Soleil 2.25L

5(4)Write a review
image 1 of Torres Vina Soleil 2.25L
£18.00
£6.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Torres Vina Soleil 2.25L
  • Enjoy a short moment in paradise with the freshest white wine every day – the classic taste of the Spanish sun-kissed Mediterranean.
  • In the summer of 1962, at a small winery in the coastal hills of the Mediterranean, we first made Viña Sol, the classic essence of earth and sun.
  • Viña Sol is a crisp Spanish white wine that is also suitable for vegans and vegetarians.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C109928, www.fsc.org
  • European Vegetarian Union - v-label.eu
  • Easy drinking, crisp and fresh white wine from the Spanish coast. Intense floral aromas with sun-kissed fruit and citrus flavours.
  • Pack size: 2.25L

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Familia Torres

Type of Closure

Other

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Parellada, Grenache Blanc

Vinification Details

  • Fermented at a cool temperature in the Penedes mountains, using stainless steel tanks for the freshest taste.

History

Regional Information

  • Enjoy a short moment in paradise with the freshest wine every day - the classic taste of the Spanish sun-kissed Mediterranean.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Product of Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Press on the circular section and lift up the flap Pull out the tap.
  • 2. Turn the BIB to make it easier to open.
  • 3. Remove the security hood and the plastic aperture protector.
  • 4. To serve, press the sides of the top upwards.

Name and address

Return to

  • Miguel Torres S.A.,
  • 08720 ES,
  • Spain.

Net Contents

2.25l

View all Boxed Wine

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Just a thought

5 stars

A great favourite with my family for decades. On the previous comment made. This a Spanish wine and as such, Sol is the correct spelling for Sun in that language. Soleil is the word for Sun in French! Perhaps Tesco should therefore revert to the original?

Great wine - always consistent

5 stars

Always good wine. I just wish Tesco could get the name correct on their website for the product they're selling, as it's listed as Vina SolEIL NOT Vina Sol. Times they've been told!

Love this wine

5 stars

Love this wine

Great Spanish wine

5 stars

Lovely to see this fab Spanish wine in a box

